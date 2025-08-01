Sara Foster Reveals 14-Year-Old Daughter's Juvenile Arthritis Diagnosis

Getty

The 'Nobody Wants This' producer -- who shares Valentina, 14, and Josephine, 9, with ex Tommy Haas -- also reveals an item she purchased for her daughter to help treat her condition.

Sara Foster is opening up about her daughter Valentina's health.

On Thursday's episode of her and her sister Erin Foster's The World's First Podcast, the actress -- who shares Valentina, 14, with her ex Tommy Haas -- revealed her daughter has been diagnosed with juvenile arthritis.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"My 14-year-old daughter was diagnosed with juvenile arthritis," Sara, 44, told her younger sister.

According to the Arthritis Foundation, juvenile arthritis (JA) -- which is also known as pediatric rheumatic disease -- is an "umbrella term to describe the inflammatory and rheumatic diseases that develop in children under the age of 16." Common symptoms of JA include joint inflammation, swelling, and pain, which can lead to difficulty moving. It can also affect the skin, eyes, and internal organs, per the website.

In addition to following medical advice, Sara said someone recommended her daughter use a red light sleeping bag.

"Somebody said to me, 'The number one thing you should do, of course, after all the medical things, you need a red light sleeping bag from Bon Charge. It reduces inflammation. Not only that, but it puts you in such a calm state.'"

According to the Bon Charge website, the Red Light Therapy Blanket "delivers high-powered red light therapy to your entire body, promoting relaxation and total body rejuvenation."

Along with Valentina, Sara also shares daughter Josephine, 9, with Haas. In August 2024, it was reported that the couple had split after nearly 20 years together.

At the time, a source told People that Sara and Haas were "entirely focused on co-parenting their two daughters Valentina and Josephine."

Sara has shared family photos and fun content on her social media over the years, including marking Valentina's milestone 13th birthday in November 2023.

Alongside a photo of herself holding hands with her daughter, the Nobody Wants This producer wrote, "'I have a teenager' is something I’m going to have to get used to. #vivIs13 🎉😱."