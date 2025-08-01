​ Sarah Jessica Parker Says Goodbye After Surprise Announcement of And Just Like That End

Getty/HBO Max

Sarah Jessica Parker is writing off her iconic character, Carrie Bradshaw, after And Just Like That was surprisingly canceled after the currently-airing Season 3.

In an Instagram post Friday, shortly after the announcement, SJP shared a montage including all of her past fashionable looks on Sex and the City and it's modern sequel, And Just Like That. She also narrated her heartfelt caption in one final signature voiceover.

“She crossed streets, avenues, rubicons, so it seemed. She broke hearts, heels, habits. She loved, lost, won, tripped, leaped, fell short and into puddles. Aged, got wiser. She has made the hardest, worst and best decisions,” Parker wrote and said in the post.

“Traveled near and far. For the new, the vintage, friends and love.”

Parker continued to recap the growth and changes her character handled throughout both series.

"Changed homes, time zones, boyfriends, her mind, her shoes, her hair, but never her love and devotion to New York City," she said.

"She had dates, drinks, boyfriends, a husband and truly great loves and romances. She hailed cabs, she ran in heels and danced with Stanford. She told the truth and she lied. She typed, wondered, wrote, published, grieved, forgave. Got stood up, stood strong, stood out."

"She devoted herself to hats, books, shoes, friends and the promise of a new day in her beloved city and the people she treasured most. She has worn shame, pride, honor, optimism and literally countless dresses, skirts, tutus. Held onto hands, hopes and the very best of people."

Parker then mentioned how much she loved her character for the past 27 years.

"Miranda, Samantha and Charlotte, there will never be better friends and what great fortune for Carrie to come to know and love Seema and LTW, most divine new connections. Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years. I think I have loved her most of all," she mentioned.

"I know others have loved her just as I have. Been frustrated, condemned and rooted for her. The symphony of all those emotions has been the greatest soundtrack and most consequential companion. Therefore the most sentimental and profound gratitude and lifetime of debt. To you all."

But the actress shared that she helped decide on the show coming to an end with showrunner Michael Patrick King because -- they felt it was time to finish this chapter in Carrie's life.

"MPK and I together recognized, as we have in the past, this chapter complete. AJLT was all joy, adventure, the greatest kind of hard work alongside the most extraordinary talent of 380 people, including all the brilliant actors who joined us," she continued.