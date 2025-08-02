10 Celebrities Who Married Billionaires

Getty

"I like to remind him that I was far more successful than he was for a very long time!" jokes one celeb.

It’s no secret that celebrities can earn millions throughout their careers, but very few make it to billionaire status. And while they may not achieve a 10-figure bank account, there are quite a few stars who have actually married people who have hit that financial milestone. A handful of celebs have walked down the aisle with billionaires, from finance CEOs to insanely wealthy heirs. While some of these marriages have stood the test of time, others have led to pretty costly divorces.

Read on to see what these stars said about their relationships…

Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr began dating Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel in 2014 after meeting him at a Louis Vuitton dinner at the MOMA in New York City. Looking back, Miranda says her relationship with the billionaire moved slowly, but by 2016, they were engaged. They later tied the knot in an intimate backyard ceremony. Evan has a reported net worth of $2.9 billion.

“He was so patient with me. Our relationship evolved slowly. And we established a nice friendship before we became boyfriend and girlfriend. I never even thought that this kind of love was possible," she told Vogue Australia.

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco was once married to equestrian Karl Cook, the son of Intuit founder Scott Cook. While Karl’s exact net worth isn’t known, his father’s fortune is reported to be around $7.9 billion. The couple, who met at a horse show in 2016 and shared a love of all things equestrian, tied the knot in 2018 and were married for four years.

Amid news of their split in 2022, sources said that the couple had an “ironclad prenup in place” that protected both of their fortunes.

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss met her husband Josh Kushner in 2012, several years after he founded Thrive Capital, a highly successful investment firm. Thrive has since invested in companies like Instacart and Instagram, bringing Josh’s estimated net worth to $3.8 billion. But back when the couple first met, Karlie was the more successful one.

“Josh, my husband, we’ve been together since I was 19. We’ve grown up together. He’s always been my biggest champion,” Karlie shared on Emma Grede’s Aspire podcast. “I like to remind him that I was far more successful than he was for a very long time! I never met anyone like him before. He was such a kind man. I was still a girl, but I had lived this very adult, worldly life since I was 15.”

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek has been married to billionaire François-Henri Pinault since 2009, and the couple shares a daughter. The French businessman amassed his fortune as the CEO of Kering, his family’s company, which owns designer brands like Yves Saint Laurent and Gucci, and as a managing partner of investment company Groupe Artémis. According to Bloomberg, he’s currently worth $21.9 billion. As for how Salma met her wealthy husband, she’s always played coy.

“It’s such a romantic, amazing story, but it is mine. I don’t want to vulgarize it by making it into a story to make myself interesting,” she once shared with Town & Country.

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson was once married to billionaire businessman Wissam Al Mana, the co-managing director of Al Mana Group. The company, which was founded by his father, operates numerous venues across several countries, including Zara, Calvin Klein and Lush as well as food retailers like McDonalds and Haagen-Dazs.

During their relationship, Janet and Wissam tied the knot and were married for five years, but split in 2017 -- just months after welcoming their son. The couple had a prenup in place and Janet reportedly earned as much as $200 million.

Nicky Hilton

Nicky Hilton may be an heir to a fortune -- but she’s also married to an heir, too. James Rothschild and his family, who are at the helm of one of the world's most powerful financial dynasties, are reportedly worth $1 billion. On top of that, his mother also comes from the Guinness family, who own the highly successful beer company.

The couple met at a mutual friend’s wedding in 2011 and went on to tie the knot in 2015. Nicky says the secret to their successful marriage is their similarities.

“I think having a core friendship. We laugh together. We are very similar. We have a lot of the same interests. We love each other,” she said on the Superwomen with Rebecca Minkoff podcast.

Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda was once married to billionaire media mogul Ted Turner, who founded television networks CNN and TBS, and is America’s third-largest individual landowner. He originally took control of his family’s advertising company in the 1960s and rebranded it to Turner Broadcasting. In 1996, he then sold the company to Time Warner for $7.3 billion in stock. Today, Forbes estimates Ted’s fortune to be around $2.8 billion.

Jane and Ted were married from 1991 to 2001 before splitting after a decade together. During that time, Jane took a step back from acting, but after their divorce, she reentered the spotlight.

“He was sexy. He was brilliant. He had two million acres by the time I left. It would have been easy to stay,” she later said. “But there was this angel on my shoulder…it was hard to even hear her voice, [saying], ‘If you stay, you will die without ever becoming who you can be. You will not really be authentic.’”

Gigi Gorgeous

In 2019, Gigi Gorgeous tied the knot with Nats Getty, and the great-grandson of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty and an heir to his family’s fortune, which is estimated at $5.4 billion. The couple met through Nats’ brother August, who was a good friend of Gigi. The couple were married for several years before calling it quits in 2025. According to TMZ, the pair did sign a premarital agreement, and Gigi will be paid spousal support.

Jerry Hall

Model Jerry Hall was once married to News Corp and Fox Corp chairman Rupert Murdoch. The pair originally met in 2015 when Jerry was on tour in Australia with a production of The Graduate. The couple tied the knot the following year, but in 2022, Rupert reportedly blindsided Jerry by ending their relationship by email.

“Jerry, sadly I’ve decided to call an end to our marriage,” he wrote, according to Vanity Fair. “We have certainly had some good times, but I have much to do…My New York lawyer will be contacting yours immediately.”

Rupert, whose family is reportedly worth $24.1 billion, had strict terms to their divorce settlement. Jerry allegedly was told she could not give any private information to the writers of Succession, who heavily based the show on the Murdoch family, and was given just 30 days to move out of their Bel Air estate, with receipts to prove she owned all of the belongings she was taking with her.

Elle Macpherson

Elle Macpherson was married to billionaire real estate developer Jeffrey Soffer for several years. The couple started dating around 2010 and later called it quits after two years together. But after Jeffrey was injured in a helicopter accident in 2012, the pair got back together -- and then tied the knot the following year.