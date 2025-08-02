9 Celebrities Who Admitted They Have a Foot Fetish: 'I Love Feet'

Getty

"The most important thing is you got to have pretty feet," says one celeb.

Everyone is turned on by different things…and for some people, that just so happens to be feet. Although many may try to conceal their preferences in the bedroom, there are actually quite a few celebrities who have openly admitted to having a foot fetish. These stars have gotten candid about being a fan of feet, and while it may not be for everyone, these stars know what they like and don’t mind sharing.

Find out what these stars said about their foot fetish…

Tyson Beckford

Tyson Beckford has a “passion for tootsies” and he doesn’t care who knows. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the actor was asked if he would date someone with a foot fetish, and he enthusiastically responded that he was totally down.

“Oh, hell yeah,” Tyson shared with host Andy Cohen, admitting, “Yeah! I got a foot fetish.”

He then turned his attention to fellow guest Octavia Spencer, telling her, “I already checked out your shoes! I did! I did! I was like, ‘Ooh!’ That's a good shade…She’s got nice feet."

Ludacris

Ludacris may be married now, but when he was still searching for Mrs. Right, he shared the important qualities he was looking for in a woman. The musician explained that while there were some basic characteristics he was looking for, he felt it was pretty important for a woman to have pretty feet.

“Of course, intelligence, confidence. You know, I kinda know when I see it. But the most important thing is you got to have pretty feet,” he shared on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. “I love feet. It’s like, if your feet are messed up, then just wear boots. Please! That’s all I ask! You know what I'm saying? Don’t have them out if they not right.”

Pharrell Williams

In an old interview with Playboy, Pharrell Williams admitted to being a fan of feet. When the journalist asked Pharrell if he had a foot fetish like his N.E.R.D. bandmate Shae, Pharrell agreed -- but later shared he also looked for other characteristics in the people he dated.

“I would agree -- girls’ feet,” he told Playboy, later adding that his favorite parts of a woman were their “eyes and smile.”

Jack Black

Jack Black once confessed to having a foot fetish after featuring some very suggestive lyrics on the Tenacious D song “Double Team.” Following the song’s release, which mentions sucking toes, Jack admitted that it was definitely something he was into.

“They have to be clean. I’m not into, like, funky odors, but I do have a bit of a foot fetish, yes. I find myself staring at feet. I like a heel. If she’s wearing clogs, that does something for me. Flip-flops. Sandals. Bare feet are the best,” Jack told Playboy.

Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin has never been hesitant to admit that he loves feet. On several occasions, he’s opened up about his fetish and even once admitted that he posts photos of his own feet on Instagram to give his followers a little tease.

“I love feet. I have a foot thing…I love foot massages, and I would kiss your feet like crazy for hours,” he told GQ, adding of his social media posts, “Let’s open the conversation! Let me like this comment that said, ‘I like your feet.’ I have fans that can draw my feet like a piece of art. They write to me: ‘Ricky, I can recognize your feet a mile away.’”

Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom’s ex-wife Miranda Kerr once outed him for having a foot fetish. While talking about the essentials she keeps in her purse, Miranda admitted that she always has tweezers and nail scissors in her bag because she is a “freak” about her nails.

“Orlando and I share a nail thing -- he has a bit of a foot fetish,” she told Into the Gloss.

Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly admittedly is an appreciator of feet. While looking back on some of his music videos, the musician reminisced on a scene in “My Bloody Valentine” where Megan Fox could be seen squishing his face with her bare foot.

“It’s no secret I think feet are beautiful, and I think Megan has the most beautiful feet that exist,” he said in the Teen Vogue video.

Christian Slater

Back in 2008, Christian Slater admitted to having a bit of a foot fetish. When the actor was questioned about the things he enjoyed in the bedroom, he said that toes were definitely a part of the action.

“I’m always experimenting in the bedroom, trying to discover new ways to have a good time and enjoy myself. I think toes are a lot of fun, definitely…Do some of your own research and find out how, but trust me. Uh oh, now I’ve crossed the line!” Christian told Arena magazine.

Big Boi

Musician Big Boi once said that he was a big fan of feet. While discussing his sex life with Playboy, he admitted that feet were his favorite part of the female anatomy and a big turn-on for him.