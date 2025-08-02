Cynthia Nixon & Kristin Davis React to 'And Just Like That' Ending, Kim Cattrall Shares Cryptic Message

Getty

After it was announced that the 'Sex and the City' sequel series has been canceled, Nixon and Davis weighed in, with Cattrall -- who famously didn't return for the show -- also seemingly reacting to the news.

After And Just Like That… showrunner Michael Patrick King announced that the HBO Max series -- and the SATC "universe" -- as a whole will be "coming to an end," Nixon, 59, and Davis, 60, took to Instagram to react to the news.

Nixon -- who reprised her Sex and the City role as Miranda Hobbes in the series -- shared a carousel of photos and videos of herself and her co-stars, including leading lady Sarah Jessica Parker, from over the years.

"I can't believe our wild beautiful And Just Like That ride is almost over. It has been such a delight from start to finish," Nixon captioned her post. "I will miss working with these people everyday SO incredibly much but know we will always be a part of each other’s lives."

"Get ready for a lot more carousels in the weeks to come!" she teased. "And don't miss these last few episodes: surprises in store! 🫢."

Davis, meanwhile, who starred as Charlotte York on the beloved HBO series, films, and the sequel show, reposted King's statement of And Just Like That's cancelation to her Instagram, and expressed her sadness over the franchise coming to an end.

"I am profoundly sad. I love our whole beautiful cast and crew," she wrote. "400 artisans working so hard on our show with deep love. And to our loyal fans, we love you forever and ever. ❤️."

Nixon and Davis' posts came after SPJ shared a heartfelt goodbye post to her iconic character, Carrie Bradshaw, in an Instagram post Friday, shortly after the announcement.

In her post, Parker took a walk down memory lane, sharing a slideshow of photos from the set and behind-the-scenes of Sex and the City and And Just Like That, with many of the photos showing Carrie's iconic fashion looks. She also narrated the touching caption in one final Carrie-style voiceover.

Watch or read it in full in the post, below.

The actress concluded her caption by noting that she and King decided together that they felt it was time to finish this chapter in Carrie's life.

"MPK and I together recognized, as we have in the past, this chapter complete. AJLT was all joy, adventure, the greatest kind of hard work alongside the most extraordinary talent of 380 people, including all the brilliant actors who joined us," she continued.

"I am better for every single day I spent with you. It will be forever before I forget. The whole thing. Thank you all. I love you so. I hope you love these final two episodes as much as we loved making them for you. Rabbit rabbit. Xxx, SJ."

Sex and the City -- which followed a group of best friends played by Parker, Nixon, Davis, and Kim Cattrall -- ran for six seasons on HBO from 1998 until 2004. The series spawned two spinoff films, Sex and the City (2008), and Sex and the City 2 (2010). Parker, Nixon and Davis returned for the sequel series, reprising their roles for And Just Like That, which premiered in 2021.

Cattrall -- who starred as Samantha Jones -- chose not to come back for the spinoff in a starring capacity following her years-long feud with Parker. However, Cattrall did make a brief cameo as Samantha in the Season 2 finale of And Just Like That.

Following the news that the sequel series will end with Season 3, the actress shared what appeared to be a cryptic message on Instagram. Alongside a photo of a sunset, Cattrall, 68, wrote, "It's the end of a very long week ❤️💋."

Although it's unclear whether or not the timing of her post was just concindental, fans couldn't help but connect her message to the cancelation news, taking to the comments section.

"Translation: finally this thing is over (in a Samantha voice 😉)," a user wrote.

"I want a spin-off of Samantha," a second fan said, while another commented, "Kim, we need a fabulous new series just for you. Real ones knew 😍."

We can't help but wonder ... have fans seen the last of Samantha Jones?