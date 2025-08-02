James Van Der Beek Says His Wife 'Saved My Life' Amid Cancer Battle

Instagram

"One day I'll tell the story of what you've endured these last two years and how you've shown up, time and time and time again," the actor -- who was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2023 -- wrote in a touching wedding anniversary tribute to his wife, Kimberly.

James Van Der Beek is praising his wife, Kimberly, for being his strong support system during his cancer battle.

On Friday, the actor -- who was diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer in 2023 and publicly shared the news last year -- shared a touching tribute to his wife on Instagram to mark their 15th wedding anniversary.

"15 years ago today, this woman agreed to be my bride," Van Der Beek, 48, began in a caption of a sweet photo of himself and Kimberly. "@vanderkimberly you are the most extraordinary human I've ever met."

"One day I'll tell the story of what you've endured these last two years and how you’ve shown up, time and time and time again. You have not only saved my life… you’ve shown me what it is to live," he continued. "There are no words for how much I love and appreciate you. I could not do this without you."

"Happy anniversary my love ❤️," he concluded.

The Dawson's Creek alum and his wife met in 2009 during a trip to Israel. The couple tied the knot in August 2010, and have welcomed six children together: Olivia, 14, Joshua, 13, Annabel, 11, Emilia, 9, Gwendolyn, 6, and Jeremiah, 2.

Van Der Beek reflected on his first meeting with Kimberly in an Instagram post he shared back in 2020 in honor of their 10-year anniversary.

"Ten years ago today this woman made me the happiest I'd ever been," he wrote in a lengthy tribute, sharing a carousel of photos of himself and Kimberly from throughout their marriage. "A year prior to that, I'd been famous, been wealthy, been married, been divorced, been less-than-wealthy, been single... and I was in Israel, on a trip with an organized group, when it hit me: I was done being single. I wanted a real relationship. A soul mate. Someone with whom I could build a family. I was mid-revelation, rattling all this off to a friend of mine when a voice interrupted us, wanting to ask him a question. I was annoyed."

"Who the hell was stepping all over my moment? I turned around... it was @vanderkimberly," he continued. "Three days later, I asked her what she was looking for in a relationship. Her answer: 'I'm not looking for a relationship.' Six months later we were living together. Two weeks after that we were pregnant, and almost exactly one year to the date after she’d first interrupted me [...] we were married."

At the time, the Varsity Blues star said his marriage "demanded I be more present, more honest, more authentic, more open, more patient, more passionate, daring, capable, fun, and vulnerable than I've ever been."

"And I'm still earning her," Van Der Beek admitted. "We've been through joy and pain and everything in between, and even at the height of our most impassioned arguments... she's who I want by my side. Kimberly, you astound me. Your bravery, your tenderness, and your unwillingness to settle for anything less than what can and ought to be.... You're the best human I know. I love you, and I look forward to earning your partnership for years to come. (And also that huge party/vow renewal in the woods I've been promising you for ten years - once we're out of pandemic protocol 😘) Happy anniversary babe ❤️."

Last November, the One Tree Hill alum revealed his colorectal cancer diagnosis while speaking with People.

"I have colorectal cancer. I've been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family," he said in an exclusive statement.

During an interview with TODAY.com earlier this week, Van Der Beek shared an unfortunate update, revealing that he'll likely be living with the disease for the "rest of my life."

"I'm just on the journey. ... It's a process. It'll probably be a process for the rest of my life," he said, calling his cancer battle "a full-time job."

Van Deer Beek and his wife have been through rough times before, including multiple pregnancy losses, which the pair has opened up about in the past.