Nancy Meyers Reacts to Report About 'The Holiday' Series

Meyers -- who wrote, produced, and directed the 2006 romcom -- revealed how she reacted when she "opened Instagram" and saw the news that a limited series based on the original film is in the works at Apple TV+.

A television series based on Nancy Meyers' 2006 fan-favorite holiday romantic comedy, The Holiday, is in development. And while fans have mixed thoughts on the news, one person who was apparently taken completely by surprise was none other than Meyers herself.

On Friday, multiple outlets reported that Apple TV+ is rebooting The Holiday -- which starred Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Kate Winslet, and Jack Black -- as a limited series. According to Deadline, which first reported the news, Meyers is not returning for the project. And not only did Meyers -- who wrote, produced, and directed the original film -- confirm she's not involved with the reimagining, but she claimed she had no idea it was happening.

Meyers, 75, took to her Instagram Stories, sharing a screenshot of The Hollywood Reporter's article about the news. Alongside the photo, she wrote, "News to me. Imagine my surprise when I opened Instagram and this was the first post I saw. 🤔."

The 2006 romantic comedy followed Amanda (Diaz), a single woman running a movie trailer company in Los Angeles, and Iris, a fellow single woman, who is a columnist for a London newspaper. After the two both experience heartbreak, they spontaneously decide participate in a home exchange for the holidays, where Amanda meets Iris' brother, Graham (Law) in England, and Iris meets Amanda's friend, Miles (Black) in LA.

According to Deadline, the AppleTV+ limited series is set to follow the same premise involving a houses swap between two single women living in the US and UK, respectively.

Per the outlet, the show will be produced by Left Bank Pictures and has tapped Krissie Ducker as its writer and executibe producer, while Rob Delaney will consult on the project.

Casting has began for the project, which is reportedly searching for established actresses, according to Deadline.

The Holiday was released in 2006, and was a box office success, raking in $200 million worldwide. While Meyers admitted in the past that the film was never intended to be a holiday film -- surprisingly -- it's become a staple romantic comedy during the Christmas season over the last nearly 20 years.

