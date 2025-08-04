This 'And Just Like That' Star Wonders If They 'Killed' Sex and the City Revival

HBO Max

One of the revival's stars asks if something they did on the most recent episode led to a decision to end the show after the current season.

Is Duncan to blame for And Just Like That coming to an end?

That's what star Jonathan Cake is wondering, after the actor played love interest to Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw on the current -- and now final -- season of the HBO series.

The actor took to Instagram on Sunday to react to news the show will conclude at the end of Season 4, which HBO Max announced on Friday to much surprise.

"Wait, did i JUST KILL @justlikethatmax ?" Cake asked, alongside a screenshot of him in bed with Bradshaw from the most recent episode. "Duncan finally has one night of passion with Carrie Bradshaw and the shows over…FOREVER??? Was it, judging by this picture, his surprisingly small head? Or something else a little underwhelming?"

"Ah Duncan Donuts, i guess America won't run on Duncan, but it was exquisite pleasure while it lasted," he added, before thanking Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, creator Michael Patrick King and producer John Melfi.

"You gave the world SUCH joy for nearly thirty years. I don't think there's a higher calling for people in our business. You knocked it out of the park and it's still traveling, traveling, traveling," Cake concluded. "Thank you for having me on your team for a hot- a very hot- minute. You're all brilliant."

Cake joined the final season as Duncan, a writer who lived in a street-level apartment owned by Carrie after she purchased her new townhouse. While things started off professional between them, with the pair editing each other's latest novels, they took it to the bedroom following Carrie's split from Aidan (John Corbett).

After And Just Like That… showrunner Michael Patrick King announced that the HBO Max series -- and the SATC "universe" as a whole --will be "coming to an end," Parker, Nixon, and Davis all took to Instagram to react to the news.

In her post, Parker took a walk down memory lane, sharing a slideshow of photos from the set and behind-the-scenes of Sex and the City and And Just Like That, with many of the photos showing Carrie's iconic fashion looks. She also narrated the touching caption in one final Carrie-style voiceover.

The actress concluded her caption by noting that she and King decided together that they felt it was time to finish this chapter in Carrie's life.

"MPK and I together recognized, as we have in the past, this chapter complete. AJLT was all joy, adventure, the greatest kind of hard work alongside the most extraordinary talent of 380 people, including all the brilliant actors who joined us," she wrote.

"I am better for every single day I spent with you. It will be forever before I forget. The whole thing," she added. "Thank you all. I love you so. I hope you love these final two episodes as much as we loved making them for you. Rabbit rabbit. Xxx, SJ."

Nixon -- who reprised her Sex and the City role as Miranda Hobbes in the series -- shared a carousel of photos and videos of herself and her co-stars, including leading lady Sarah Jessica Parker, from over the years.

"I can't believe our wild beautiful And Just Like That ride is almost over. It has been such a delight from start to finish," Nixon captioned her post. "I will miss working with these people everyday SO incredibly much but know we will always be a part of each other’s lives."

"Get ready for a lot more carousels in the weeks to come!" she teased. "And don't miss these last few episodes: surprises in store! 🫢."

Davis, meanwhile, who starred as Charlotte York on the beloved HBO series, films, and the sequel show, reposted King's statement of And Just Like That's cancelation to her Instagram, and expressed her sadness over the franchise coming to an end.

"I am profoundly sad. I love our whole beautiful cast and crew," she wrote. "400 artisans working so hard on our show with deep love. And to our loyal fans, we love you forever and ever. ❤️."