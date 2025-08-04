2 Arrested as Manhunt for Suspect Accused of Killing 4, Abandoning Baby Continues

GoFundMe/Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Authorities arrest two as the hunt for suspected killer Austin Drummond continues; Drummond is accused of killing four members of the same family aged 15 to 38, whose bodies were discovered after a baby belonging to two victims was found abandoned.

While the manhunt for accused quadruple murderer Austin Drummond continues, authorities in Tennessee have made two additional arrests in the case.

Both Giovante Thomas, 29, and Tanaka Brown, 29, were arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to 1st degree murder. Brown, who was arrested Friday, also faces an additional charge of tampering with evidence and was jailed without bond.

Thomas, meanwhile, was already being held in Madison County Jail on an unrelated charge for failure to appear when agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation obtained warrants charging him in connection with the murders. Per TBI, he'll be transferred to the Lake County Jail to be arraigned on the new charges.

In addition to the two arrests, TBI revealed the white Ford pickup truck they were searching for has been discovered -- asking anyone in the area "with cameras to review your footage from Tuesday morning to see if you spot Drummond or this truck." The agency also announced that the U.S. Marshals Office is now offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Drummond's arrest -- in addition to TBI's own reward up to $7,500.

Drummond, 28, was identified last Thursday as the primary suspect in the deaths of James M. Wilson, 21, Adrianna Williams, 20, Cortney Rose, 38, and Braydon Williams, 15. The victims' bodies were found in Tiptonville on Tuesday, hours after the 7-month-old daughter of two of them was found in her car seat in a "random" front yard in Tigrett, nearly 40 miles northwest.

All four victims are related to the baby: James and Adrianna are her parents, Cortney, her maternal grandmother, and Braydon, her maternal uncle. Authorities have said Drummond is or was dating Rose's half-sister, per The New York Post.

Currently wanted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Lake County Sheriff's Department on four counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated kidnapping, four counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and one count of possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, this isn't Drummond's first encounter with the law.

Drummond's Criminal History

Fox affiliate WREG dug into the suspect's past, where they found a rap sheet dating back to his teenage years, with his first arrest coming in 2011 when he pleaded guilty to evading arrest and attempted burglary in Jacksonville, Tennessee. He got 24 hours of community service for that charge.

When he was 17 years old, two years after his attempted burglary charge, Drummond successfully robbed a gas station in Jackson at gunpoint for $44, per Law&Crime. He was found guilty in that case, serving a 13-year sentence for aggravated robbery and retaliation for past actions. That sentenced ended September 1, 2024.

On the day of his release, WREG found that in Lake County, where Northwest Correctional Complex is situated, per NBC News, Drummond was hit with multiple new charges, including gun, drugs and contraband violations related to being in a penal facility.

In December 2024, his records show an arrest for attempted first-degree murder and contraband in a penal facility. WREG states that since then, he's been hit with even more charges, including meth, contraband, and unlawful telecommunication devices in a penal facility.

Speaking to the outlet, Dyer and Lake counties District Attorney Danny Goodman explained the penal-related charges after Drummond's release in September 2024, stating that he had served his entire sentence and that there was no parole or probation attached to that sentence.

"He had these new charges pending from where it occurred inside the prison," Goodman explained. "Once that happens and he is released, it’s no different from anyone else who is on the street and receives a charge."

He said that in relation to the new charges, Drummond was transferred to Lake County, where he bonded out. "He is currently out on those bonds for those charges, has court dates that have been set, has actually appeared in court and now has these current charges that had just occurred."

A Family Murdered

The investigation began on Tuesday in Dyer County, TN -- when the Dyer County Sheriff's Office says they received a call about a "dark-colored minivan or a white mid-size SUV" that allegedly "dropped off an infant in a car seat at a random individual's front yard."

A witness saw the child and called 911. Nearly 7 hours later, the Sheriff's Office shared an update in the case -- revealing investigators were working with the Lake County Sheriff's Office, after the baby's four relatives were found dead. They were discovered in a wooded area in Tiptonville, TN -- which is around 40 miles north of Tigrett, where the child was abandoned.

"We knew we were dealing with something more than your typical homicide so I knew we were going to need the expertise of the TBI," Goodman told WREG, after the TBI and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) were requested to assist with the case.

Goodman also said he believes this was an isolated incident, not a random attack.

"This is a deeply saddening day for our community," said Sheriff Jeff Box in a statement. "We are committed to uncovering the truth and ensuring justice is served." He also extends his heartfelt appreciation to Sheriff Bryan Avery and his officers for their swift assistance and collaboration, as this scene is located within Lake County."

The investigation, per the Sheriff, "remains active and ongoing."

Tipsters can call the U.S. Deputy Marshals assigned to the case at 901-406-2044 or 901-661-2955. They also urge anyone who may spot him to not attempt to approach or engage the suspect.

Additionally, anyone with information can contact 731-415-7962, 731-333-0811, or 1-800-TBI-FIND.