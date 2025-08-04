Boy, 8, Left Alone with Dead Bodies of Murdered Mom and Brother for 2 Days: DA

Gwinnett County Jail/Facebook

While the convicted killer "tried to flee to Mexico," the victims' bodies were discovered by the woman's eldest child -- who also found the boy "asleep" in his mother's bedroom.

A Georgia man will serve the rest of his life behind bars for the 2021 murder of his live-in girlfriend and her teenage son -- leaving the woman's 8-year-old son alive and alone with the bodies.

William Jerome Adams, 29, (pictured above) was given two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole last Friday, after he was found guilty of two counts of felony murder and aggravated assault for the shooting deaths of Mary Lindsay, 39, and 15-year-old Atif Muhammad, Jr. (inset above), per the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office.

The hunt for Adams began in March 2021, when a friend of Lindsay called on the victim's 19-year-old daughter to check on her, after not hearing from her in several days, per the DA. The daughter -- who, along with her 15-year-old sister, Muhammad's twin, didn't live in the house -- reportedly crawled through a window to get into the home.

Once inside, she found her 8-year-old brother "asleep" in their mother's bedroom, before finding the bodies of her mother and brother inside another locked room. It's then she called the police, who later determined the pair were killed on March 24 and that "the 8-year-old boy had been alone in the home and unaware of the deaths for two days."

Shell casings found in the bedroom where the bodies were found allegedly matched ammo found in the main bedroom and a warrant was put out for Adams' arrest. He was found shortly after police in Laredo, Texas arrested him for attempting to cross into Mexico "on an assumed name and without a passport," said the DA. He also allegedly took $2K from Lindsay's bank account.

Prosecutors said that Muhammad's twin sister testified that in the weeks before the shooting, they found a 9mm Luger handgun in their mom's bedroom. When they asked their mother about it, she allegedly said it belonged to Adams.

Additional testimony claimed Adams "had a controlling nature and was abusive to Lindsay," per the DA, as prosecutors reportedly showed a photo Lindsay had sent herself via email of an arm injury he allegedly gave her during trial.