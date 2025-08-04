Brandi Glanville Says She Put Nair on Her Face to Fight Parasite: 'I Overdid It'

Getty/TikTok

"I'm on fire," Glanville said in a video shocking her followers on social media -- as some wonder whether the footage was really a joke.

Brandi Glanville is warning fans after allegedly trying Nair hair removal on her face.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum took to TikTok on Sunday to share a graphic video appearing to show her inflamed, blotchy skin, describing how she tried a new way to get rid of her possible facial parasite.

"I know I look attractive," Glanville said sarcastically in the video, which showed red, raw skin across her chin, cheeks and nose.

"Good news," she added. "You don't have to spend a lot of money on peels and lasers anymore."

Glanville then claimed she decided to apply Nair to her face because having an exfoliated face "pissed" off "Caroline" -- which she appears to have nick-named whatever is affecting her skin.

"Nair is the fountain of youth. I figured it out," she joked, before adding, "but I overdid it."

In her caption, the reality star said she left the cream on her face for seven minutes, but now massively regrets it.

"Don't do seven minutes," she warned. "It also burned the loose skin off my arms and it's $7."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"Beauty hacks (this is a good one but do a test patch)," Glanville joked. "I did 7 minutes and I'm on fire sooooioko don't do 7 minutes."

To soothe her skin, the 52-year-old reality TV star advised others to mix "aloe vera, cucumber and black tea" freeze the mixture and "put it in the spray bottle … spray all day cause I'm in some pain."

The video shocked her followers, some of whom expressed concern, while others wondered whether the footage was all a joke. "Idk what to believe anymore," wrote one viewer, while another added, "Guys she’s kidding 😂 .... Girl can’t you tell that’s not Nair on her face."

Glanville, however, hasn't commented either way. She also didn't show off any specific product used, though Nair does make removal cream for the face -- while always recommending a patch test before use. The company also said creams should, generally, be left on the skin between 3-10 minutes.

Glanville first went public with her mysterious skin issues in December 2023. In April, she was hospitalized due to worsening symptoms.

"My head and neck would not move for four hours this morning. I could not get out of my bed," she wrote on X at the time. "I called 911, had a lovely trip in the ambulance, now I am at this amazing place after sitting in a wheelchair in the waiting room for four hours."

The condition has also come with a heavy financial toll.

"I'm out over six figures at this point," Glanville told Us Weekly in April. "I don't have the means to go anywhere at this point. I'm online every day, going down a different rabbit hole. It's exhausting. It's all-consuming."

While it's been a years-long struggle, Glanville revealed just last week that things are looking up when it comes to ongoing health battle.

"I am so thankful to my NYC angel @DrScomaME_CFS for actually wanting to help me get better," Glanville wrote via X July 29. "I'm finally getting answers."

I am so thankful to my NYC angel @DrScomaME_CFS for actually wanting to help me get better. I'm finally getting answers 🙏🙏🙏🙏 can't wait to live again (fix teeth, put on 10lbs, & make out with a hot boy or girl) I cannot wait to get out of this house & LIVE @BrandiGlanville

While the Glanville has yet to disclose a diagnosis, she added in her post that she "can't wait to live again" once her facial disfigurement brought on by a mysterious condition subsides. According to Glanville, she is hoping to fix her teeth, "put on 10 pounds" and "make out with a hot boy or girl" again.