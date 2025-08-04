Good Samaritan Fatally Stabbed Protecting Family from Subway Harassment: Police

GoFundMe

The victim was reportedly waiting on the platform with his girlfriend of seven years when the suspect allegedly began yelling at other people -- so the "friendly giant" stepped between this irate individual and the other commuters, at which point he was attacked.

A man originally from upstate New York died a hero in the eyes of many after he stepped in to intervene and try to stop a potentially dangerous situation at a subway station in the Ingleside neighborhood of San Francisco on Saturday afternoon.

Colden Kimber (pictured), 28, was waiting himself, alongside his girlfriend of seven years, after enjoying a lunch date. When he allegedly became aware of a rapidly escalating situation nearby, he didn't hesitate to jump into action.

Another man, later identified as 29-year-old Sean Collins, allegedly became agitated and started yelling at people standing on the platform, including a woman and her two children, per ABC 7 News. The man was reported by witnesses making "several sneering comments" like, "Oh you think you are better than me," and, "You are scared of me," per The San Francisco Standard. It does not appear, however, that he knew them.

According to court documents, the 6'4" hockey player and cyclist "decided to position himself [between Collins and the family] so should anything happen, [he] could intervene and protect those around him."

Kimber reportedly held his ground between the alleged aggressor and other commuters, but had his eyes toward the oncoming train when Collins allegedly "completely and utterly unprovoked -- took a knife and stabbed the unsuspecting victim on the right side of his neck."

Wounded, Kimber still managed to tackle Collins onto the seats on the platform, per court documents. His alleged attacker managed to slip away, though, as Kimber's girlfriend approached and began to apply pressure to his knife wound. Collins was apprehended and arrested in the vicinity shortly after the attack.

Kimber was transported to San Francisco General Hospital where her underwent surgery, but ultimately would succumb to his wounds and die.

Kimber Remembered

His mother, who lives in New Hampshire, told the Standard that she wasn't surprised he'd stepped up to try and help others. "He would definitely do that without hesitation," she said. "That does square with everything I know about him. He was a very protective big brother, and he was very protective of me."

He was named for a mountain in the Adirondacks before becoming a mountain of a man himself. He'd relocated to San Francisco from Ithaca, New York with his girlfriend five years ago. The transplant quickly became known in the competitive cycling community, where he rode with the Dolce Vita Cycling team.

"He is the nicest, most friendly giant of a person that you can imagine," said Myles McGinley, one of his teammates, to the Standard. "He was always willing to help."

When he wasn't on his bike, Kimber could be found playing hockey or cross-country skiing. Professionally, he worked as a mechanic fixing bikes at the American Cyclery shop in the Haight for the past three years.

Brad Woehl, the owner, said of Kimber that he "knew how to work on the most sophisticated bikes that people would ride in the Tour de France. I learned from him. I have a better shop because of him. He was a great kid, and I had a lot of hope for him in his life."

"He is totally irreplaceable as a worker, and totally irreplaceable as a friend and person and someone who had a good influence in my life," Woehl told ABC 7.

Kimber was studying kinesiology at San Francisco State University with plans to work in sports medicine.

Collins Charged

Collins was charged with murder after Kimber's death, with the San Francisco District Attorney's Office telling ABC 7 that his arraignment is scheduled for August 14, as confirmed by public records available at the Super Court of California website.

Speaking with Fox affiliate KTVU, Collins' defense attorney Bill Fazio said that he met his client on Friday morning in the courtroom when Collins was formally charged. He also revealed that Collins is also facing a burglary charge for an unrelated incident; he is not representing him in that case.

According to the Standard, Collins is charged with murder and two counts of child endangerment for the fatal July 26 incident in the subway. In that unrelated case dating back to April 16, he's facing charges of attempted second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, vandalism exceeding $400, and resisting a police officer.

Collins had received a report concerning his mental health on Friday, one day before the fatal attack on the subway train platform. The results have not been publicly released, nor for what purpose he was tested, though it could be related his burglary case.

"His parents are very distressed," Fazio said of his client. "They sent their hearts out to the young man who lost his life. It's a nonsensical act. It's very sad. Hopefully he can get some treatment and some help. That's my goal in this case."

He also emphasized, "I can say that Mr. Collins is innocent under the law and, like all of us, is entitled to due process."

Kimber's family has expressed their intention to be involved in the homicide trial, despite the geographic challenges. They set up a GoFundMe, writing in part, "As we are working to finalize arrangements and memorialize his wonderful life with events in San Francisco and back in New York, we have to simultaneously navigate a criminal homicide trial from across the country and all the unknowns of this unfamiliar process."

"There is no making sense of this and no words to convey the devastation we are feeling," they added of their loss. "Colden unwillingly leaves behind a loving partner of seven years, his little sister who is just getting into road cycling, friends young and old, beloved cycling and hockey communities on both sides of the country, and his family who was immensely proud of the man he had become."