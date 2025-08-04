Male Model Arrested After Husband Covered In Knife Wounds Dies: 'I'm Getting Arrested, Right?'

Getty/Instagram

While the model/influencer hasn't been charged with murder, prosecutors say the victim called his dad the night of his death, saying his husband was "coming after him" -- as prosecutors detail "an escalating pattern of violence" and bloody discovery.

One man is dead and his husband behind bars after grisly incident in Harlem.

Physical trainer Jacob Zieben-Hood, 34, (above right in both images) was found dead in his apartment in the early morning hours of Friday, August 1 -- after his husband, model and fitness influencer Donald Zieben-Hood (above left in both images) reportedly called 911 and said he discovered Jacob dead on the toilet. According to the New York Daily News, Donald told the operator, "I had an order of protection placed against me. I'm getting arrested, right?"

He was correct, as Donald was reportedly arrested for first-degree burglary -- specifically, causing physical injury during commission of a crime -- as well as weapon possession and aggravated criminal contempt for violating an order of protection from November. Donald's family lawyer told the outlet he wasn't sure whether there was "consensual contact or not in this instance yet," adding, "My understanding is, especially with the [order of protection], that the relationship was volatile at times."

Jacob's death is being investigated as a homicide, per prosecutors, though an autopsy will officially determine whether he was murdered. Donald was reportedly denied bail at his arraignment on Sunday night, where prosecutors claimed he has "demonstrated an escalating pattern of violence toward his husband in defiance of multiple public court orders, culminating in his husband's death."

Donald reportedly claimed Jacob attacked him when police arrived to the Harlem apartment on Friday. His arm was cut in three places and required stitches -- while Jacob, per prosecutors, "was slumped over on the floor covered in blood with gashes from his head and multiple stab wounds to the back of his leg, including a stabbing on the back of his calf that penetrated his muscle."

Per the Daily News, police believe Jacob bled to death after an artery was cut.

Prosecutors also reportedly said Jacob called his father the night of his death and said his husband was "coming after him" and blocking him from leaving the apartment. "The victim's father heard the defendant's voice in the background screaming at the victim and calling him derogatory names," prosecutors said at the arraignment.

A neighbor, meanwhile, told the outlet the pair would "fight pretty often," claiming they heard "something about a divorce lawyer" earlier this week. Another neighbor said the two had been "arguing for months ... They were very loud. Slamming doors all the time."

Before Jacob's death, Donald was arrested in February after being accused of choking and hitting his husband in the face -- with prosecutors reportedly claiming Jacob nearly lost consciousness and suffered pain and cuts to his face.

In June, Donald was also accused of confronting Jacob with a knife outside the Harlem home and said, "I will attack you." He was arrested and charged with menacing and contempt of court at the time; court dates for those cases were previously set for August.

Prosecutors also claimed there were nine domestic incident reports between March 2024 and Jacob's death which didn't end in Donald's arrest.

According to their social media posts, the pair married in 2020.