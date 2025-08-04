Jack Osbourne Admitted He's Not Close to Older Sister Aimee Shortly Before Ozzy's Death

Getty

"We don't have a great relationship, she'll be the first to tell you that, so it's no secret," Jack said in a recent interview, before revealing whether or not Aimee regrets not coming on the family's popular MTV reality series.

Jack Osbourne opened up about his strained relationship with older sister Aimee Osbourne, and shared where they stood shortly before reuniting publicly at their father Ozzy Osbourne's funeral last month.

During a recent appearance on the Disrespectfully podcast, which was shared on July 16, just days before Ozzy's July 22 passing, Jack reflected on the dynamic with Aimee. The eldest of Ozzy's children with Sharon Osbourne, Aimee famously opted out of the family's MTV reality series The Osbournes, which aired from 2002 to 2005.

"Back then she really wanted to be a musician and the kind of musician she wanted to be was like a Fiona Apple, Mazzy Star, like this kind of obscure, mysterious, moody…" Jack explained. "And she deemed doing a show on MTV as low-hanging fruit. She was like, 'I'm not going to be seen riding coat-tails,' kind of thing, that's how she perceived it."

He continued, "Once the show was hugely successful I think she was kind of like, 'Well I can't now come on because I don't want to be seen even more so as jumping on the bandwagon.' And she dug her heels in and wanted to be relatively private and obscure."

When asked if Aimee ever regretted her decision to skip the show, Jack admitted, "I've never had the conversation with her, we're not close at all. We don't have a great relationship, she'll be the first to tell you that, so it's no secret."

He continued, "I've never asked her outright, 'Do you regret it?' I think there must be a level of like, 'Hey, my life would have probably been different than what it is if I'd done that,' so I don't know, I think I would feel like I would have regretted it."

Despite their distant relationship, Aimee stepped into the public eye for their father's funeral procession in Birmingham, England, where thousands of fans gathered to honor the late Black Sabbath rocker. Ozzy passed away on July 22 at age 76.

Aimee, who performs under the name ARO (her initials), had long distanced herself from the spotlight, even moving out of the Osbourne home at just 16. Her appearance at the service also marked a rare reunion with younger sister Kelly Osbourne, with whom she's had a long-running feud.

In 2021, Kelly revealed on the Armchair Expert podcast, "We don't talk. We're just really different. She doesn't understand me and I don't understand her."

Aimee echoed those sentiments in a 2015 interview with The Independent, saying, "I wouldn't say there is an ease between us, but there is an acceptance. Do we socialize? No."

Their mother, Sharon Osbourne, previously expressed heartbreak over Aimee's early departure from the family home, saying on The Talk in 2018, "She felt too that she didn't want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea -- it was appalling to her. And so she left at 16 and I regret every day that she did. It broke my heart when she moved."