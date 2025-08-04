Boy Found in Woods Claims Father Locks Him in Dog Cage, Beats Him with Metal Pole: Police

Knox County Sheriff's Office

The boy and one of his six siblings purportedly escaped the house police described as "deplorable and uninhabitable" -- with the boy's story of abuse triggering an investigation and the eventual arrests of both of their parents.

The discovery of two small children in a wooded area outside of Knoxville, Tennessee has led to the arrests of both of their parents, with seven total children removed from their custody by the Department of Children's Services.

Now, the children's father, Jason Hoffer, 27, has been charged with one count of child endangerment and one of aggravated child abuse. His wife, Amber Hoffer, 28, has also been charged with two counts of child endangerment, per a press release from the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

KCSO became involved after receiving a 911 call on Tuesday morning, reporting that there were two young children standing along a tree line. This was around 7:23 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, they spotted the children walking unsupervised around the road, per local CBS affiliate WVLT.

Deputies were able to make contact with the children, who they both estimated at approximately six years old, and were able to find out that the children knew where their home was. One boy was observed, per police documentation, as having severe bruising on his leg. Both children said they were very hungry and had not eaten in a while.

After making their way to the children's home with Family Crimes Unit detectives, per the release, Sheriff's Office Patrol deputies met their parents and made an investigation of their home and living situation, which were described as "deplorable" by police.

It was determined there were seven children in total in the home, ranging in age from one-month-old to seven-years-old, all of whom were removed from the home and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

According to the arrest warrant reviewed by WVLT, the house was described in "very deplorable and uninhabitable conditions," with trash all over the floor and feces smeared on the walls and in the bathroom sink. The home had no running water.

While speaking with the children at the hospital, one boy allegedly told DCS that Jason kept him in a padlocked "cage" in the middle of the living room if he misbehaved and would hit him with a metal pole.

This child, who was one of the two first encountered by deputies, was observed to have "severe welts" on his hip, bruises, buttocks, and shoulders that "appear to have been from an assault," according to the warrant.

The boy told authorities that he had convinced one of his siblings to leave with him that morning, leading to their encounter with law enforcement.

A return to the house did lead to the discovery of a metal dog kennel inside. The family allegedly had no pets living within or outside the home.

Both Hoffers are being held at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility. As of Sunday, per Law&Crime, Jason remains incarcerated on a $55,000 bond. Amber posted bail and has been released.