Julia Roberts' Son Phinnaeus Seen Skateboarding In Rare Video

Getty

The actress' 20-year-old son with husband Danny Moder was seen skateboarding shirtless in a rare video shared by his father.

Julia Roberts' husband just share a rare glimpse into the couple's family life.

Cinematographer Danny Moder, to whom Roberts has been married since 2002, posted a video to his Instagram page on Monday -- showing off the couple's 20-year-old son Phinnaeus skateboarding shirtless.

Set to "Good Times Roll" by The Cars, the video sees Phinnaeus briefly look into camera, with Moder captioning the clip, "Who likes Butter?"

"Nice rail grind," commented one follower, while another wrote, "apple/tree 🔥 - hey danny !" -- as Moder himself is an avid skateboarder, surfer and biker.

Phinnaeus is one of the couple's eldest children and twin brother to sister Hazel. The pair also share son Henry, 18, who has also been seen skateboarding in a number of photos and videos posted to Moder's account.

While Roberts and her husband have been notoriously private when it comes to their children, the cinematographer does provide glimpses here and there into their home life.

Just this past Mother's Day, in May 2025, Moder also posted a photo of his wife with all three children -- captioning the post, "Mothers make the coolest stuff. Love these guys." Roberts, meanwhile, tends to share more throwback photos of their kids, when they were babies or toddlers.

As for why she opts for older photos, she told EXTRA in 2023 that "It allows me to share something as a proud parent of them without infringing on their privacy at all."

Around the same time, she revealed the twins were in college.