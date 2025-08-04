Liam Neeson Reveals Gifts Pamela Anderson Bought Him & 'Sweetest' Thing About Her

Getty

Neeson's son -- who he shares with his late wife Natasha Richardson -- also revealed his thoughts on the budding new relationship, while Natasha's sister Joely also jumped into the comments on one of Anderson's recent posts.

Sparks are still flying between Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson as they continue their press tour.

The pair appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to promote their film The Naked Gun on Sunday, where Cohen attempted to uncover more about their potential relationship.

During a game of "Pillow Talk," the actors were asked to name the "sweetest thing" about the other.

"Just that he's so kind and generous," Anderson said of Neeson ... while the Taken star said Anderson's "spirit" and fact that "she's a giggler like me and I love that." Neeson also revealed that Anderson baked him sourdough bread and while he hasn't cut wood for her yet, Anderson did send him an axe in the hope he would cut wood in front of her.

Liam Neeson's son, Daniel Jack Neeson was in the audience during the interview and shared his insight into the budding romance.

At one point, Cohen commented on how "friends are very much stanning this relationship, as the kids say, right Danny?"

"Yes," the 28-year-old said in response, clearly happy for his father.

Meanwhile, Joely Richardson -- the sister of Neeson's late wife Natasha Richardson -- appeared to give her tick of approval as well.

Her reaction came as Anderson shared a post to Instagram that featured photos of herself and Neeson celebrating their new film.

"The Naked Gun is finally in theatres! Bring your friends, family, lovers… whoever… just go and have a laugh… it's good for you!" Anderson said in the caption on Aug. 1, alongside romantic and silly shots of Neeson sprinkling some popcorn over her head. "I'll see you there 🤍🍿."

Joely left seven red heart emojis under the post.

Natasha and the Irish-born actor met in 1993 when they starred opposite each other in a Broadway revival of Anna Christie. They married one year later on July 3, 1994, and went on to welcome two children together, Micheál, 30, and Daniel, 28. Natasha died in March 2009 after suffering a head injury while skiing on Quebec's Mont Tremblant.