Mel B Marries Rory McPhee, Again, In Lavish Moroccan Ceremony -- See Red Wedding Dress!

Mel B wore white when the couple first tied the knot on July 5 in a star-studded London ceremony held in the crypt of St. Paul's Cathedral, before saying "I do" again in a ravishing red look.

Mel B is officially off the market ... and walking down the aisle for a second time.

The Spice Girl tied the knot a second time with husband Rory McPhee, in an extravagant Moroccan celebration at a resort in Marrakech.

"We got married!!! Again! A wedding so good we keep the celebration going with our closest and dearest in our fav place at @selmanmarrakech ❤️❤️❤️ we had the time of our lives!!" Mel B captioned a joyful photo on Instagram shared Sunday, which showed the couple dancing down a white aisle surrounded by lush florals.

The 50-year-old pop icon stunned in a strapless red glittering gown by designer Justin Alexander, while the 37-year-old hairstylist looked sharp in a white and black tuxedo.

The couple first tied the knot on July 5 in a star-studded London ceremony held in the Crypt of St. Paul's Cathedral, inside the Order of the British Empire Chapel.

Guests included fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton, model Cara Delevingne, comedian Katherine Ryan, and Daisy Lowe, daughter of musician Gavin Rossdale.

For the London nuptials, Mel opted for a custom ivory bridal gown from Josephine Scott, which featured a pearl-adorned neckline. She later changed into another Justin Alexander gown for the reception at the Shangri-La Hotel inside The Shard.

Mel and McPhee got engaged in October 2022 after three years of dating. The two were introduced by Mel's cousin, actor Christian Cooke, who is a friend of McPhee's.

This marks the third marriage for Mel B, who was previously married to Jimmy Gulzar from 1998 to 2000 and Stephen Belafonte from 2007 to 2018.