Micah Breaks Silence After Veronica Called Out His Cheating on Welcome to Plathville

Micah Plath sat stoically as Veronica Peters lit into him over his alleged history of cheating on her during last week's episode of 'Welcome to Plathville.' This week, he breaks his silence.

It was a tense moment on the couch as there was real confessions happening in a Welcome to Plathville confessional. Veronica Peters did not hold back while laying into Micah Plath for allegedly cheating on her over and over and over again -- even after he moved to Florida. Micah, who was right there, let her talk.

In a sneak peek of this week's episode shared with Us Weekly, though, Micah finally opens his mouth and tells his side of the story. To his credit, he does so with what looks like a lot of honesty, and definitely a tremendous amount of discomfort.

It's not easy to open up to being repeatedly awful to someone you're supposed to care about. And especially while sitting next to that person.

Micah explained that while they were in a long-distance relationship, with Veronica in Florida and him still living in Los Angeles, he "was still doing other relationships."

He then said that "all of that stopped" when he decided to move to Florida. Except that it didn't stop. Not really. "However, I didn’t close any of the doors," he admitted about those past relationships. "I kept keeping up with other females and meeting up with them."

After some self-reflection on his behavior, triggered by getting caught, Micah said that he was a lot more immature than he realized when he agreed to move to Florida. The idea, of course, was that they were going to take their relationship more seriously and perhaps to the next level. Micah was definitely not on the same page.

Veronica then chimed in to let viewers now that Micah "was cheating on me for a while every time he went to New York with this girl." In fact, this was the ongoing fling that would ultimately expose him.

“I committed before I was ready to commit," Micah added, admitting that when it came to their relationship, "I was not in it for the longest time."

Once he was caught, Micah said he made a decision to stop all of that and firmly commit to Veronica. He said he "came clean" with her in May 2024 and "cut out every relationship with every girl" that he had been continuing.

"I gave her full access to my phone. Full access to everything," he said.

The fact that she was even still there to receive that mea culpa isn't something he takes for granted, either, with Micah saying he's "so grateful" he was even given the opportunity to change, "because I don’t deserve that at all."

Now, Micah said that it had been 10 months since he was caught, he's "been as transparent as I possibly can be to her," and thought they "were doing amazingly well besides when family matters come up," referring to this moment of rehashing the story right now for the cameras.

Veronica's tense body language throughout could almost say it all, but she had plenty to say of her own during the July 29 episode when she expressed her hurt. It wasn't just about his constant cheating, either, but that she lied to friends and family to protect him.

"I was more scared about the truth coming out because it would hurt you. And I put myself aside and my pride and backed [you] and blamed myself," she said, growing more emotional until she snapped.

"I’d back you when you hurt me. You don’t care. You care about yourself. I have backed you," she told him. "When you have done the most selfish [thing], I have backed you."

Clearly, she needs more of the time it takes to heal all wounds, because Veronica is definitely still hurting -- not that anyone can blame her. Here's hoping he's doing the work to prove to her every day that she made the right decision to give him this last chance to do right by her and by their relationship.

Otherwise, he's going to quickly find out there's a whole lot more emotion in that well. Or maybe he'll just find himself alone.

The emotionally wrought moment plays out in the next episode of TLC's Welcome to Plathville, airing Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.