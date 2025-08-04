Kelly Osbourne Says 'I Will Not Be OK for a While' In Message to Fans After Dad Ozzy's Death

Getty

"Grief is a strange thing -- it sneaks up on you in waves," Kelly wrote in a message to fans.

Kelly Osbourne is opening up about the grief she's been feeling following the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne.

Sharing a new message to social media since his passing, the rocker's 40-year-old daughter thanked fans for all their support and gave insight into the grieving process. The Black Sabbath frontman's family confirmed his passing on July 22. He was 76.

"I've sat down to write this a hundred times and still don’t know if the words will ever feel like enough ... but from the bottom of my heart, thank you," Kelly wrote on her Instagram Stories on Monday.

"The love, support, and beautiful messages I've received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life," she continued. "Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain."

"Grief is a strange thing -- it sneaks up on you in waves -- I will not be ok for a while -- but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference," she concluded. "I'm holding on tight to the love, the light, and the legacy left behind."

"Thank you for being there. I Love you all so much," she concluded, adding the hashtags #BirminghamForever -- referencing Osbourne's home town and final resting spot -- and #OzzyForever. Kelly also had the song "See You on the Other Side" playing in the background.

Ozzy's family announced his death last Tuesday, in a statement reading, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love."

His death comes after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003, but didn't come out with it publicly until 2020, before essentially retiring from the stage. He reunited with Black Sabbath earlier this month for what was billed as his final performance with the band; it was his first performance with the group in 20 years.