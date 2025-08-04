Pamela Anderson Stands by Claim Sylvester Stallone Offered Her a Condo and Porsche to Be His 'No. 1 Girl'

Getty

Anderson is doubling down after Stallone denied the claims she made abut their brief encounter in her 2023 Netflix documentary, 'Pamela, A Love Story.'

Pamela Anderson is standing by her story that Sylvester Stallone once offered her a luxury lifestyle in exchange for dating him.

The Baywatch star stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, where she reiterated the bold claim she made in her 2023 Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, that Stallone allegedly offered her a Porsche and a condo to be his girlfriend.

"Well, how could you make that up?" the 58-year-old told host Andy Cohen when asked about the headline-making claim. "I mean, that was pretty specific."

Cohen playfully followed up by asking if there was a "different car" that might've changed her mind.

"Maybe, like, a Shelby Cobra," Anderson quipped, before adding several firm "no's."

In Pamela, A Love Story, Anderson detailed her alleged encounter with the Rocky icon: "He offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his No. 1 girl. And I was like, 'Does that mean there's No. 2? Uh-uh.'"

"He goes, 'That's the best offer you're gonna get, honey. You're in Hollywood now,'" she continued. "I wanted to really be in love. I didn't want anything less than that."

Stallone, has previously denied Anderson's claims, telling the New York Post after the documentary was released that "The statement from Pamela Anderson attributed to my client is false and fabricated."

The statement from Stallone's rep continued, "Mr. Stallone confirms that he never made any portion of that statement."

While Anderson and Stallone never became a couple, she has found love with her Naked Gun co-star Liam Neeson -- or at least that's the burning speculation -- who joined her on WWHL as the latest stop on their very cozy press tour.

Whether it's true or not, it seems like everyone around them approves, including Cohen, who was close friend's with Neeson's late wife, actress Natasha Richardson, who tragically passed away in 2009 after a skiing accident in Canada.

"I do just want to say, as a very old friend of yours [Liam], all of your friends are very much 'stanning' this relationship, as the kids say," Cohen told Neeson, before deferring to his son Daniel, 28, sitting in the audience, who seconded Cohen's sentiment.

Anderson's documentary wasn't the only thing that made a stir following it's release in 2023. So did her memoir, aptly titled Love Pamela: A Memoir. While she said she wasn't keeping any secrets from her family, the Baywatch alum did admit that she was initially nervous for her mom to read it.

"My mother, of course," Anderson said in response to a fan question on WWHL. "She was fine about it. She just doesn't like to re-hash things, but she was very proud of everything and so she was fine."

"She lost about 14 pounds, but other than that, she was fine," she joked.

Cohen followed up by asking Anderson the same question, but this time about the doc, and her answer was almost the same.

"Again, it's just my parents, I guess," the mother of two said. "It's a different time. The things you talk about now you might not have talked about then. So, I was just worried about how they'd respond. Not that there's any secrets, but still, difficult to watch."

One person who didn't watch the doc, however, was Neeson, who didn't want any tidbits about Anderson's personal life or her past to "color" his impression of her before they met to film The Naked Gun.

"I deliberately didn't," Neeson shared. "I just didn't want to be colored in some weird way. And you know, we've had long careers, but I've never met Pamela until this film. And I was glad."