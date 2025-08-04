Michael Douglas Denies Sharon Stone Claim He 'Screamed' at Her In 'Argument' Before Basic Instinct

Getty

Michael Douglas' rep is shooting down a story Sharon Stone shared about the first time they met -- an experience she described as a volatile one.

Stone shared her account with Business Insider in a new interview, where she was asked about starring opposite Douglas in the 1992 erotic thriller Basic Instinct, after working with director Paul Verhoeven on Total Recall.

"Michael Douglas did not want to put his bare ass out on the screen with an unknown — and I understood that. He wouldn't even test with me, but that was also for a different reason: We had an argument prior to that," she claimed.

"This was at Cannes. A bunch of us were all sitting, and he was talking about someone and their kids. I really, really knew this person he was talking about. So I said something and he responded to me, saying, 'What the f--k do you know?' It was in regard to a father-child relationship. Clearly, it triggered him," she continued. "So he screams this at me across a whole group of people. And I'm not the person who goes, 'Oh, excuse me, superstar.' I pushed back my chair and said to him, 'Let's step outside.' That's how we first met."

Stone claimed the two did indeed step outside, where she "explained to him what the f--k I knew about this family he was speaking about, and that I was best friends with the children and the parent." She added, "And then we parted. I wouldn't say as best friends, but amicably. So, fast forward to casting Basic Instinct, I don't think he wanted me to be his costar."

Douglas, however, recalled things a little differently.

His rep told PEOPLE the actor was "very surprised" by Stone's comments, as he "doesn't remember any argument in that timeframe."

"He actually only remembers seeing and meeting Sharon for the first time when he saw Paul Verhoeven's screen test of her for Basic Instinct and said, 'Absolutely, she's the one,'" his rep added, saying that while the two "definitely" spent time together at Cannes, it was when they were promoting the movie after filming and "they were friends."

Despite Stone saying things between them started off rocky, she added it didn't stay that way.

"It worked great because I was not rattled if he yelled at me. That was interesting for the character because Michael has a temper, and I didn't care. That worked very well in our dynamic," she told Business Insider. "Eventually, we became the greatest of friends, to this day. I admire him tremendously."