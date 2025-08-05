Carole Radziwill Reunites With Andy Cohen After Rift, Reveals Which RHONY Stars She Talks To

Getty

"I don't remember, 'Do we hate each other? Do we not?,'" the RHONY alum joked about running into her former costars.

Real Housewife of New York City alum Carole Radziwill has made her return to Bravo!

Andy Cohen surprised guests by announcing a mystery guest on Watch What Happens Live, before the former reality star walked out to applause.

Guests Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers -- beloved fans of the Bravo franchise -- were put to the test prior to her arrival to guess who the mystery guest was, however failed to correctly name her before the buzzer.

"It's Carole Radziwill!" Cohen announced as Yang and Rogers cheered. "Making a triumphant return," Cohen said as he hugged Radziwill -- who later admitted she is "famously not a hugger."

When she took a seat at the bar, she was quizzed on who she has kept in touch with from the RHONY days.

"Dorinda [Medley] and I share a really good friend, so I do see her occasionally,” said Radziwill. "But she's very busy doing her other shows."

"Actually Heather [Thomson] moved to the Berkshires and I see her occasionally," she added before Yang quoted Thomson's catchphrase, "Hola!"

The journalist admitted that was the extent of who she sees from her days as a Housewives star, however she revealed she recently bumped into Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps at a party.

"I went right up to them," she said.

“I'm so out of it and I see them and it's sort of like, 'Awww,'" she recalled with nostalgia. "I don't remember, 'Do we hate each other? Do we not?'" Radziwill said joking about the rocky history she shared with some of her former costars on the original RHONY.

"I went up to Ramona and Romona was Romona," Radziwill said before doing a hilarious impression of her former costar -- who, according to Radziwill, exclaimed how "great" she was doing.

"Luann came in with feathers and a fedora," she added. "We do fall back into that vibe, though. I will say, it's like I'm on the show again."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The on-air reunion came as a surprise to viewers, as Cohen and Radziwill had a bit of a rift after Cohen took Bethenny Frankel's side during a 2018 RHONY reunion show.

Later in a 2024 New York magazine article which profiled Cohen, an anonymous quote said the franchise "went from silly humor about middle-aged women getting drunk and being delusional about their status and having funny, petty arguments, to Housewives investigating and doing opposition research and making up false story lines and leaking stories on each other and trying to get one another fired."

Cohen assumed the quote came from Radziwill and claimed on his SiriusXM radio show, "It's not even a question that it's Carole. But it was so weird. I was like, Carole has said a lot of unkind things about me that she has tweeted and been quoted about. So, I was like, 'Why are you going off the record here?'"