Brooke Hogan Told Late Dad Hulk Hogan Not to Marry Sky Daily: 'I Just Have the Heebie-Jeebies'

Getty

Brooke called into the Bubba The Love Sponge podcast and spoke to the radio personality about her dad -- and their complicated relationship -- less than two weeks after the WWE legend died of a heart attack at the age of 71.

Brooke Hogan is weighing in on her father's death.

While the news her father was battling leukemia came as a total shock to her, in addition to his other ailments, what came as a surprise to Bubba and his co-hosts was Brooke's relationship with Hulk's widow, Sky Daily.

Brooke said that she dug into Sky's past after her dad shared some troubling tidbits about their relationship, and found out she was a Scientologist.

"Somebody brought it to our attention that she was a Scientologist," Brooke shared. "She said she was a Scientologist but she said she left. But I started digging a little bit deeper -- trust me, I don't really know much about Scientology but I'm just telling you what my digging did."

She continued, "She's still in good standings. And when I brought that up to my dad, he goes, 'She just doesn't want to leave because she wants her kids to be able to see the grandparents and this and that.' Her grandparents are like, highest level, OT8, I believe -- Or her parents."

"I kind of told my dad, I said listen, 'This is what I have.' I had a friend that was ex-FBI look into the situation, and I was kind of really going to bat for my dad, and saying, 'Hey, you need to be careful. If you want to date her, cool. Just don't get married. You don't have to," she continued. "And I was concerned about everything else too."

While speaking to the group, Brooke revealed that she doesn't have a single piece of her father's memorabilia, and is even worried more so about the keepsakes now that he's gone.

"I was concerned about what happens -- he had all of his real memorabilia in the beach shop," she said of her dad's beachside bar, Hogan's Hangout. "The Thunderlips cape was hanging next to the coffee machine in the Orlando location. And I was said, 'Dad, let me take all the stuff. Let me put it in a locked storage unit, temperature controlled. Let's get replicas made and put them on display.' Who knows where all that stuff is now that he died... who knows where all his beautiful memorabilia is. I don't have one single thing of my dad."

Brooke said she wanted something her kids could remember her dad by, something she could show them when they got older, but is now unsure where any of the relics of his storied career will end up.

"I said, 'Can I have something for my children? Anything,'" Brooke, who shares 6-month-old twins Molly and Oliver with husband and former NHL star, Steven Olesky, recalled. "Before I had Molly and Oliver, I said, 'If I ever have kids, I want to remember it.' And I said, 'Dad, I would never sell anything. If you s--t ever ended up anywhere, it would be in the Hard Rock Hotel's glass case or the Hall of Fame.' I said, 'I would make a 'Selena' movie on you. I would elevate your legacy, I would do whatever I could.' And I really had his best interest at hand."

According to Brooke, things changed once Hulk and Sky got more serious. While she revealed that her dad gave her a vague apology, saying he was "sorry for whatever he did," the former singer-model was unsure of the sincerity behind it, telling Bubba and his crew that she had a hunch her dad would be walking down the aisle soon after.

"Like, 'What are we -- what are we sorry about?' And he didn't go into detail, so it was really vague, weird thing. And I hung up the phone and I looked at Stephen, and I said, 'He's gonna marry her.' And that's last time I talked to my dad, because I was like, 'I just have the heebie-jeebies. I'm just feeling too weird about it.'"

The conversation comes after Brooke shared a series of posts memorializing her dad after his death. After breaking her silence late last month, she shared a slideshow of photos from when she was a baby through adulthood, as she looked back on memories alongside the WWE wrestler over the years.

"My Dearest Daddy, You were my everything, and I will always be your girl. I am PROUD to be your daughter—for all the love, light, and goodness you brought into this world. Thank you for choosing me in this lifetime, and for loving me so deeply," Brooke began. "Our bond is eternal. That truth brings me comfort and hope, even in your absence. I love you more than all the stars in the sky, 4LifeAfterLife."

"Forever yours, Brooke." she added, ending the post with a note for followers to check out her previous post for her full statement.

Brooke's post followed a statement shared just hours before, in which wrote that she and her father "had a connection deeper than words, one that spanned lifetimes."

She also touched on their estrangement, and noted it was "necessary to clear a few things up," explaining that it was not a single "fight" or one moment that caused a rift between the pair.

"During the last two years, I had to step away to protect my heart," Brooke shared.

During that time, Brooke says Olesky had stayed in contact with Hulk, "without me knowing, trying to find a safe way back in for me. After my father passed, I read those messages, some answered, some ignored….but all of them broke my heart."

"I know in my heart I did everything I could," Brooke said. "He knew I would run through a burning building for him. And in many ways, along the path of life, I did. He knows how deeply, how hard and how purely I loved him. I am at peace knowing this."