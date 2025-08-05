Christie Brinkley Shocked She's Matching with Same Men as Daughter on Dating Apps

Getty

The 71-year-old supermodel and her 27-year-old daughter could not believe it when the same men were showing up on both of their profiles.

Christie Brinkley is revealing one unexpected similarity she shares with lookalike daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook -- the same men chasing them on dating apps.

On the August 4 episode of Kristin Davis' Sex and the City rewatch podcast, Are You a Charlotte?, the 71-year-old model said that her 27-year-old daughter set her up on a dating app.

Little did they both know that they were shockingly matching with the same men.

"She wanted to see what kind of guys [would match] … and she put me up there … and she said, 'Mom, you’re right not to go on it, because the same guys that said yes to me, are saying yes to you,'" Brinkley explained.

Davis gasped out of shock from the statement as Brinkley continued explaining her own shocked reaction at what her daughter told her.

"That is fascinating. I’m kinda scared and awed by the whole situation that has evolved in the dating world," Davis continued. "And I understand it, but I would like to understand it better. But not for me, just in general."

The Sex and the City alum then went on to add how she has accomplished single friends in their 50's -- yet some older men are looking for women in a different -- more younger, age demographic.

"I have incredibly beautiful friends who are on there and they're over 50. And these are incredible women who own their own houses and have these incredible careers and travel the world!"

"Like, to me, all the things that I ever wanted to be, you know? Their kids are grown, you know, they have accomplished so much. Yet the men their age are absolutely not looking for..." Davis said, before Brinkley interjected her immediate agreement, "Yeah."

Davis noted that she thinks men do this to find somebody that will be "easily impressed" with everything they do.

"'Oh, really? Oh, you're taking me to that restaurant?'" Davis said in a higher pitched voice.