The Boys' Erin Moriarty Goes 'Bruises Out' In New Bikini Photos After Graves' Disease Diagnosis

Instagram

"Seasons change/so do our bikini bodies," wrote the actress, who went public with her autoimmune disorder diagnosis earlier this year.

The Boys alum Erin Moriarty showed off the reality of her Graves' disease diagnosis, revealing her body bruises in new bikini photos.

The actress, 31, shared a carousel of photos to her Instagram page on Tuesday -- opening up about her decision to rock a two-piece to a recent pool party, while a little black and blue.

"Was gonna go with a one-piece, but I decided to pull up to the poolside function with my Alpha Thymosin bruises out," she captioned the images, adding, "bc seasons change/so do our bikini bodies."

Thymosin alpha is a naturally occurring peptide in the body and injections of it have been used to treat those who are immunocompromised, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Instagram

Moriarty's post comes after she, in June, revealed she has been diagnosed with Graves' disease, an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid gland, which produces too much thyroid hormone (hyperthyroidism), per the Cleveland Clinic.

"Autoimmune disease manifests differently in everybody/every body,'" she began in the Instagram caption at the time. "Your experience will be different from mine. My experience will be different from yours. Perhaps greatly, perhaps minutely."

"One thing I can say: if I hadn't chalked it all up to stress and fatigue, I would’ve caught this sooner," she continued. "A month ago, I was diagnosed with Graves' disease."

She went on to share that she has started treatment for the condition.

"Within 24 hours of beginning treatment, I felt the light coming back on," she wrote. "It's been increasing in strength ever since. If yours is dimming, even slightly, go get checked."

Moriarty concluded her post by sharing a message for others who may be going through similar struggles.

"Don't 'suck it up' and transcend suffering; you deserve to be comfy. S--t's hard enough as is," she wrote.

Moriarty also posted two screenshots from what appeared to be text conversations with her parents.

Per the screenshot, she once texted her mom a message that read: "I'm serious; I really, really need relief. I feel nauseated tonight. I feel so s--t and removed from who I am. I can't live like this forever. Or that long."

"There aren't moments anymore, but even a passing five seconds, when I feel normal," Moriarty added. "I've never had that. Not one. It's not just fatigue -- it's an ineffable, system-wide cry for help, and I don't know how long I can remain in this state."