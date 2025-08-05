Gloria Estefan's Letter Defending Husband from Diddy Accuser Revealed

Getty

Both Gloria and her husband were named in a lawsuit from a man claiming he was sexually assaulted at a "freak off" party in Miami attended by Jay-Z, Beyoncé and others -- with the man saying he was brought to the party through a secret tunnel between the Estefans' home and Diddy's.

A letter of support for Emilio Estefan from his wife, Gloria Estefan, has been revealed -- after both of them were named in a lawsuit filed by a man who claimed he was sexually assaulted, raped and humiliated at a Diddy party.

Per TMZ, the lawsuit claims a man was drugged and taken to a 2015 "freak off" party on Star Island in Miami, where he was shuttled through a secret tunnel between Gloria's house and Diddy's. The man, Manzaro Joseph, specifically went after Diddy, Emilio and others -- though not Gloria -- suing them for human trafficking and seeking damages. According to Us Magazine, the judge later dismissed all claims against Estefan.

In her declaration filed by Emilio's team, Estefan said she and her husband "enjoy a favorable reputation in Miami" and the world, and "categorically [denies] each and every allegation about me and my husband."

Joseph said he was first dragged into the back entrance of Emilio and Gloria's mansion, where a panicked Gloria saw his "drug-induced stupor" and demanded someone call an ambulance. Manzaro claimed Emilio quickly silenced Gloria and ushered her away into the crowd, before she again asked for an ambulance and was brushed off. Though Jay-Z and Beyoncé were also named in the initial lawsuit, an amended version of the suit removed them entirely.

Estefan said another family member lived in the home at the time in question, writing that "had strangers appeared after midnight in early April 2015 that would have no doubt been reported to me or to Emilio." She added, "No such thing happened. Particularly given the occupants of [the home], I know that no parties were thrown during that time period."

She said had anyone been taken to the back entrance of the home, they would have had to pass by the "manned security gate" at the front and "be let in through two gates by the occupant of the home." Per Estefan, "at no time was there ever any 'tunnel' between the two houses" when they owned the home -- saying "I believe this fact could have been easily verified through the public records of the City of Miami Beach."

"I was never in [Diddy's] house and [Diddy] was never in either our residence or family house, except after [Diddy] purchased the family house in 2021," she said, after the pair sold Combs the home that year.

Estefan also called out the timing of the lawsuit in her letter, saying it "could not have been worse since the 'news coverage coincided with the release of two of my new songs,'" which she said were produced by her husband. "The time period in which this suit was filed was, therefore, crucial for the planned marketing and promotion of not only the two songs, but the Album itself. The negative publicity, which persists, thwarted our marketing and promotional efforts, no doubt causing significant financial harm in lost sales."

Emilio also denied all allegations, before the claims against him were reportedly dismissed.

"Gloria and Emilio Estefan strongly deny the allegations made," their rep said when the lawsuit first dropped. "The property in question was never a home where Gloria and Emilio resided, but it was rather a house they owned for family use. There were no parties thrown at that property between 2012 and 2019. We have all necessary documentation to support these facts and will provide it to the court."

Gloria, when caught by TMZ out in NYC, also told the outlet the accuser was "not well in the head."

In September 2024, Combs was arrested in New York City, and was charged with 3 counts -- sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty.