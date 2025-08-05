Jamie Lee Curtis Chokes Up Over Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson's Rumored Romance

Getty

Curtis weighed in on the pair's rumored romance in a new interview, where she also advised the public to "leave them the f--k alone."

Jamie Lee Curtis is showing nothing but support for Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson amid rumors they're romantically involved.

"With all due respect to pop culture, if love has found [its] way into that relationship -- God bless them both -- leave them the f--k alone," Curtis declared in an interview with VT published August 4. "Let them like each other."

Getting emotional, the Freakier Friday star continued, "Both of them have had hardship, and they're both beautiful human beings. If they actually have found an intimate love with each other, we should all go to bed tonight feeling better."

Curtis also took a moment to praise Anderson, who she worked with on the Golden Globe-nominated film The Last Showgirl.

"She's a beautiful person," Curtis said. "She was fantastic [in the movie], but she's a beautiful human being."

She also acknowledged Neeson's past pain following the tragic 2009 death of his wife Natasha Richardson after a skiing accident. "He also suffered an unimaginable loss so young," Curtis added, "and has had a really hard go of it."

Curtis wrapped her thoughts with one final piece of advice for the public: "So if, in fact, these people have hard launched, then wish them the best and leave them alone."

And it seems Curtis isn't the only one offering her blessing. Neeson's late wife’s sister, Parent Trap actress Joely Richardson, dropped a series of red heart emojis under Anderson's August 1 Instagram post, which featured the duo smiling together on the red carpet of their new film, The Naked Gun.

Anderson and Neeson have both been gushing about each other during recent press appearances as well, including during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Sunday, where Anderson said her favorite thing about her co-star is "that he's so kind and generous."