Liam Neeson's Sweet Thank You Note to Natasha Richardson's Makeup Artist Revealed

Getty

Richardson's makeup artist, who helped make her up one last time for her funeral, shares how she came to receive the note, and weighs in on romance rumors between Neeson and his 'Naked Gun' co-star Pamela Anderson.

Natasha Richardson's makeup artist is revealing the note that Liam Neeson wrote to her -- after she did the actress's makeup one last time for her funeral.

Sandy Linter posted the note that Neeson gave to her back in 2009 after the service on her Instagram with a sweet memory of when she received it.

"Dear Sandy," Neeson had written in the note, "My family and I are so appreciative of what you did for our Natasha. We were deeply touched by your gesture, and realize how difficult it must have been for you. It meant so much to all of us."

The Taken actor then finished with, "Thank you so much," and signed the note "with love."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Linter brought up the note after watching The Naked Gun starring Neeson and Pamela Anderson -- with whome is rumored to be in a romantic relationship with.

Linter made sure to acknowledge the possible development in Neeson's romantic life, offering her heartfelt support.

"I worked with Natasha Richardson several times. I got the news that she’d struck her head and died from the injury she sustained while skiing," Linter's caption started. "I was asked to make her up while she was 'lying in state'. An Irish custom. She looked like a queen."

"2 months later I got a call from Liam Neeson. I went to his apartment- he asked me if I were doing well. I said yes. And then he said 'I know what I'll do' and he came back and handed me this note."

The artist also noted that she loved the movie and shared that she is thrilled for the actor -- possibly for his new rumored relationship with Anderson.

"He's such a good guy. Like everyone else I'm so happy for him. Can't wait to see the movie 🎥," she first wrote before editing in, "#nakedgun two thumbs 👍🏼 up just saw it. If you are into on screen chemistry it's all there!"

Fans and the media have, of course, been all about the chemistry on display between Neeson and Anderson, with the not-officially-a-couple sharing a very cozy press tour together.

The pair appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to promote their film The Naked Gun on Sunday, where Cohen attempted to uncover more about their potential relationship.

During a game of "Pillow Talk," the actors were asked to name the "sweetest thing" about the other.

"Just that he's so kind and generous," Anderson said of Neeson ... while the Taken star said Anderson's "spirit" and fact that "she's a giggler like me and I love that." Neeson also revealed that Anderson baked him sourdough bread and while he hasn't cut wood for her yet, Anderson did send him an axe in the hope he would cut wood in front of her.

Meanwhile, Joely Richardson -- the sister of Neeson's late wife Natasha Richardson -- appeared to give her tick of approval as well.

Her reaction came as Anderson shared a post to Instagram that featured photos of herself and Neeson celebrating their new film.

"The Naked Gun is finally in theatres! Bring your friends, family, lovers… whoever… just go and have a laugh… it's good for you!" Anderson said in the caption on Aug. 1, alongside romantic and silly shots of Neeson sprinkling some popcorn over her head. "I'll see you there 🤍🍿."

Joely left seven red heart emojis under the post.