Influencer Mariana Barutkina Breaks Spine While Attempting Nicki Minaj Stiletto Challenge

It comes after the mommy blogger gave birth just a matter of weeks ago before attempting the viral challenge by balancing on baby formula.

Russian influencer Mariana Barutkina took things to new heights when trying the Nicki Minaj heels challenge -- and broke her spine.

Currently on TikTok, influencers and social media users are attempting to replicate the rapper's cross-legged pose from her 2013 music video for "High School" ft. Lil Wayne. People are trying to recreate it by perching themselves on top of a random stack of objects with their crossed legs, standing on one foot ... and in heels. Maybe don't try this one at home!

Barutkina attempted the move while balancing on a saucepan and baby formula -- having just given birth weeks prior -- and then all of that atop a kitchen counter. However, she didn't quite get the balancing part. Instead, she slipped and fell off the counter.

"I decided to start blogging," Barutkina wrote in Russian (translated by Instagram), captioning an August 1 Instagram post alongside the video of her toppling off her kitchen counter, And here I am leaving the doctor diagnosed with Th9 compression bending uncomplicated fracture of the body."

"The irony? Karma? Or just life, which always tests our strength at the most unexpected moment."

However, the mommy blogger noted a silver-lining to her back-breaking attempt.

"Because of one video, which was unsuccessfully filmed, I woke up a popular person," she added in a subsequent post. "More than 50 people sent me my reel from different publications today."

She assured followers that she and her newborn are doing well after the fall.

"I'm doing great, following the guidelines and now living in 'star' status," Mariana continued, per IG's translation. "Whoever worries about my child is also calm, he has two nannies and while I was filming one of them was with him."

The challenge has taken off online, with big names like Ciara also attempting to defy gravity. But let's be careful out there!

