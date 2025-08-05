Savannah Chrisley Says Ex Robert Shiver 'Ghosted' Her After Brief Reconciliation

Instagram

Less than four months after announcing her breakup with Robert Shiver, the 'Chrisley Knows Best' alum revealed that not only did they reconcile briefly after her parents' release from prison, but he abruptly 'ghosted' her after a few weeks.

In a surprising reveal on the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, which dropped on August 5, Savannah Chrisley said that she and her ex-boyfriend Robert Shiver had recently reconciled.

The reality star first announced that he'd broken up with her on March, 6, putting a lot of the blame on his estranged wife, Lindsay Shiver -- who is also accused of plotting his murder.

Five months later, it would appear that they've gone their separate ways, though she really doesn't know who to blame this time. That's because, according to Chrisley, this time around, he just "ghosted" her.

"Once mom and dad got out, my ex and I thought, ‘Maybe, let’s give this another go," Chrisley explained on her podcast, referring to the releases of Todd and Julie Chrisley from prison on May 28, 2025 after an unexpected Trump pardon.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum said that she and Shiver "hung out some, we went on a trip and had the absolute best time, because we truly were best friends."

"Both of our lives were settling down and we were gonna end up together," she imagined. But then it didn't go that way at all. They also kept things "super quiet" this time around, but it didn't seem to matter.

Out of nowhere after a few weeks, she said that she suddenly "got ghosted." Reps for Shiver did not immediately respond to E! News' request for comment about it.

The reality star admitted that it left her kind of lost and confused, before she decided to regain control of the situation. "I don’t think that’s actually ever happened to me before, so I really didn’t know how to act," she explained. "After 24 hours of not hearing from him, I was like, ‘Chrisley, you deserve better behavior than this.’ So, I blocked him."

Chrisley admitted that despite taking control in the moment, she was still sad about what had happened. "I think I was sad because I had gotten my hopes up that this was going to be my second chance," she admitted. "He had come and spent time with my family, my parents, and then a week later I get ghosted. So, I don’t know."

What she realized, though, was that she deserved someone who could "appreciate me and how I show up" after back-to-back endings with Shiver. "I’ve lived a lot of my life not respecting myself and allowing certain behaviors, or I exhibited certain behaviors because I didn’t respect myself enough," Chrisley explained. ", for me, this is kind of part of this new era, part of this new life is finding my self-respect, respecting myself enough to walk away."

She added that while she still thinks of him as a "phenomenal human being," she is still standing her ground when it comes to her decision to decisively close that door of communication.

"Basically, I am dead to him, and he just needs to have my funeral," she said. "It sucks. It is what it is."

Chrisley had previously mourned her relationship with Shiver after their first breakup on March 6. She also opened up about that on her podcast in April, which she titled, "I Was Dumped."

In it, she also talked about how she thought that relationship was going to be the one she'd spend the rest of her life in. She then went on to talk about his ex-wife, who she says "caused a lot of destruction and she absolutely destroyed a great man, when it comes to his heart and his life, just all of it."

"She destroyed him and he should have done a lot of work on himself before he and I met," Chrisley continued. "He deserved to get to work through all of that pain and trauma so that he could move on with his life in a healthy manner."

Lindsay was arrested and charged in the Bahamas after she allegedly conspired to kill Robert, with the help of her then-boyfriend and another man, several months after the two filed for divorce in the United States. She has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and entered a not guilty plea, with her trial set to start this summer.

"It's like she wanted to destroy everything in his path, her path, everyone. There was never any sense of care for another individual other than herself," said Chrisley.

In that breakup, Chrisley said that Shiver "realized that there was a lot he needed to work on." She added, "He says he did it because he loves me. I do know and believe that he loves me. It's just a hard pill to swallow."

"He just realized, I think, that there was a lot he needed to work on. He stated he felt so much guilt for pulling me along through all his chaos, because he wasn't sure when it was going to end," she said of the reason he gave for calling things off the first time.