Scheana Shay Names 'Best' A-list Lover After Revealing Hollywood Hookups

Getty

"Who was, like, the best hookup?" Shay was asked, after Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast host Amanda Hirsch read off a list of men Scheana named in her new memoir.

Scheana Shay is disclosing her top celebrity lover out of her list of Hollywood hookups.

On a August 5 episode of Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast hosted by Amanda Hirsch, the Vanderpump Rules alum once again talked about her famous conquests -- and revealed who she thought was the best.

While the reality star detailed alleged hookups in her memoir with men including Jesse McCartney, Eddie Cibrian, JC Chasez, Jesse Metcalfe, John Mayer and more, one stood out among the rest.

"Who was, like, the best hookup?" Hirsch asked. The 40-year-old reality star said, without hesitation, "Shemar [Moore]."

Shay did compliment the other guys she mentioned in the book, saying they were "genuinely nice guys."

"There's not one guy that I named in there who was an a--hole," Shay disclosed.

However, she also noted that there were two men she didn't name in the book who starred in the movie The Notebook, and hinted they weren't the nicest of guys.

"OK, let's say Ryan Gosling," Hirsch guessed.

"Not confirming or denying," Shay replied.

Hirsch then made another guess that Shay didn't "confirm or deny."

According to Scheana, there athletes she also chose not to include in the book, before Shay and Hirsch spoke a bit about the former's affair with Cibrian.

Shay said she would greet Cibrian if they ran into each other, but also noted she hasn't seen him since the affair.

However, she has kept in touch with his ex-wife -- Brandi Glanville.

"Brandi I keep in touch with," Shay disclosed, "I try to keep in touch with her but, I mean, we're not best friends per say."