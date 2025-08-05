Austin Drummond Captured After Police Release Chilling Video of Quadruple Murder Suspect

Jackson Police Department

Authorities are calling these videos "confirmed sightings" of Austin Drummond, seen carrying a black rifle after allegedly killing four family members and abandoning a 7-month-old baby in a "random" yard.

update at 7:20am PT on 8/5/25

Police in Jackson, Tennessee confirmed Tuesday morning that Austin Drummond is now in custody, after putting out a shelter in place alert earlier this morning.

In a separate statement, Sheriff Jeff Box of the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office said Drummond "has been captured by the U.S. Marshals."

"This would not have been achieved without the tireless work and dedication of our local, state, and federal partners," Box said in a statement. "Their commitment to justice and public safety around the clock since Tuesday at 3pm has been invaluable throughout this investigation. Also, our citizens have been extremely helpful and cooperative. Thank you so much for always being a willing partner with our deputies and investigators."

"Our focus now shifts to honoring the lives lost and providing support to their grieving families," added Box. "We urge the community and the media to respect their privacy as they navigate through this tragic loss."

The investigation is ongoing and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is the lead investigative agency.

original story below

Police in Jackson, Tennessee have released two videos allegedly showing quadruple murder suspect Austin Drummond prowling the area after allegedly killing four people -- while still carrying a black rifle.

On Monday night, the Jackson Police Department said they had a "confirmed sighting" of Drummond captured on a security camera, adding that the suspect is still "considered armed and dangerous." Authorities then shared two separate videos, allegedly showing Drummond in action.

The first video has a timestamp for Sunday evening, just before midnight, and appears to show someone attempting to gain entrance to a home. The second clip shows the same man walking up to another door, trying to open it and walking off after realizing it was locked. In both videos, the man can clearly been seen carrying a gun.

"Video surveillance of the suspect from the area of Pipkin Road of the suspect armed with a black rifle and wearing camouflage pants and a long sleeve camouflage shirt with a brown backpack," police said alongside both clips.

"Please exercise extra caution as you come and go from your homes. Drummond is believed to still be in the area, and it's crucial to stay vigilant," they added in a statement. "Ensure all doors, garages, sheds, and outbuildings are securely locked to prevent unauthorized access. We urge all residents report any suspicious activity caught on camera systems."

Authorities also announced Monday night that the total reward in the search has reached a combined total of $32,500 for information leading to his arrest from five different agencies.

The videos were released after authorities made three arrests in relation to the case -- as Dearrah Sanders,, 23, Giovante Thomas, 29, and Tanaka Brown, 29, were arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to 1st degree murder. Brown also faces an additional charge of tampering with evidence.

Drummond, 28, was identified last Thursday as the primary suspect in the deaths of James M. Wilson, 21, Adrianna Williams, 20, Cortney Rose, 38, and Braydon Williams, 15. The victims' bodies were found in Tiptonville on Tuesday, hours after the 7-month-old daughter of two of them was found in her car seat in a "random" front yard in Tigrett, nearly 40 miles northwest.

All four victims are related to the baby: James and Adrianna are her parents, Cortney, her maternal grandmother, and Braydon, her maternal uncle. Authorities have said Drummond is or was dating Rose's half-sister, per The New York Post.

Drummond was wanted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Lake County Sheriff's Department on four counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated kidnapping, four counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and one count of possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.