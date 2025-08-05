Andy Cohen Calls Out 'Creepy' Jax Taylor for Spying on Brittany Cartwright Via Security Cameras

Bravo

On Part 2 of The Valley reunion, Taylor revealed whether he's still in love with his ex and opened up about how his love of drugs and alcohol "f--ked his life."

Jax Taylor isn't getting away with his bad behavior that easy!

During part 2 of The Valley Season 2 reunion Tuesday, host Andy Cohen called Taylor out for using home surveillance cameras to spy on his estranged wife Brittany Cartwright.

"Obviously, I still have some problems that I need to figure out, and I'm still angry," Taylor expressed after sharing that he was on a medicinal regimen for Bipolar Disorder. "If I feel like I don't have the control, I lose it, because control to me is a very big thing. Rage texting and looking on the cameras -- that's a form of control for me."

"Do you know how creepy it is that you were watching on the cameras?" Cohen asked.

For Taylor, however, it still all came down to "control."

"I keep using this word 'control,' I feel like that's all I have left," the Vanderpump Rules alum shared.

While Taylor said he feels like he's losing control, of both his family with Cartwright and the life and career he's built up to this point, Cohen was quick to remind him that he very much still has it, and has the power to change his life too, if he wants to.

"It's in your control," Cohen insisted. "If what you're saying is that control is a huge issue for you, and you want control -- you have control. Because the more you take control of your actions, the more your life with her, and everybody else here is gonna get better."

While Taylor attempted to apologize to his ex, there was a level of emotion he was unable to get through, prompting Cohen to ask Taylor if he's still in love with Cartwright.

"That's a really tough question to answer right now," Taylor said before tearing up. "Let's not talk about that right now."

"If you still love her, why do you hurt her?" Cohen followed up, before asking Brittany whether she loves Jax.

"I mean, I've said it a million times that leaving someone that you actually loved is so much harder than leaving someone when you're done, and I was forced to leave the person I thought I was gonna be with for the rest of my life," Cartwright said before breaking down. "It's really hard to love whenever you still have love for somebody, really hard. But he did not fight for me at all."

While it was unclear how he fully felt about Cartwright, Taylor did admit his past love for drugs and alcohol, telling Cohen that while he's been sober for some time now, making the decision to do so wasn't any easy one.

"I don't want to touch drugs and alcohol again. It's f--ked my life," Taylor said, getting emotional again. "I have a sobriety coach. I have a life coach that I really like. I'm doing the AA -- I didn't want to go. I'm not gonna lie to you, I f--king did not wanna go to that. It's tough."

"Listen, I am so grateful that he is doing this. Nobody wants him to be clean more than me, for our son. And because I have to deal with him for the rest of my life," Cartwright replied.

And while their relationship may be irreversibly fractured, for Taylor, the number one priority in his life right now is their 4-year-old son, Cruz.

"Here's the thing, all that matters is our little boy. And I wanna be a good father, that is it," Taylor maintained. "I will always be there for you no matter what."

The drama concludes next Tuesday when Part 3 of The Valley reunion airs on Bravo.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, get help. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline (1-800-662-4357) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress.