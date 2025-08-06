Man Found Guilty of Raping Stepson's 12-Year-Old Girlfriend After Previous Child Sex Abuse Conviction

Getty

After previously serving time in prison for molesting another 12-year-old girl in Texas, the 35-year-old man is accused of grooming this new victim in order to convince her "to engage in a relationship with him."

A man in Maryland has been convicted of a child sex crime in relation to a 12-year-old girl -- again. This time, the alleged victim was his then-stepson's girlfriend, according to ABC affiliate WMAR.

Christopher Steven McGee, 35, was found guilty on Friday of 2nd degree rape after he allegedly "cultivated an ongoing sexual relationship" with her, per a press release from Anne Arundel County. The verdict came on Friday after a three-day bench trial.

The Anne Arundel Police Department launched a child sex abuse investigation into McGee in December 2023 on suspicion he might be engaging in inappropriate behavior with a minor after previously having served time, and being placed on the sex offender registry, for child molestation of a 12-year-old girl in Texas.

What they found was evidence that McGee was allegedly targeting another 12-year-old girl, this time the girlfriend of his then-stepson. McGee, who was 34 at the time of the alleged offenses, was suspected of "grooming" his stepson's girlfriend "to engage in a relationship with him," per the county's press release.

According to court records reviewed by the Capital Gazette in January, McGee has been held without bail since at least the beginning of November, shortly after the investigation uncovered Facebook and text messages from McGee where he'd allegedly expressed he'd "devoted his love" to the minor.

As for the minor, detectives stated that she was "not forthcoming" with them, but her mother shared a confrontation that she'd allegedly had with McGee online after uncovering some of what had purportedly been going on between him and her daughter.

In that exchange, per charging documents, McGee allegedly told the mother that he does "have feeling [sic] for your daughter," adding that he wants to marry her when she turns 18, "if it is still her desire."

The man allegedly wrote to the mother, "I will respect her youth and look out and protect her," per the Gazette, reportedly adding, "You think I'm leading her on or manipulating her I'm not."

Through their investigation, police found enough evidence to confirm their suspicions, including a photograph of McGee kissing the girl, "explicit social media messages," and a nude photo of McGee in the girl's possession, per the release.

Eventually, the girl did open up with detectives, reportedly telling them about two times she and McGee allegedly had sex, stating that in both cases they would meet at public places, like the mall.

"This Defendant’s behavior is both shocking and disturbing in how he manipulated a young vulnerable girl to believe that they were in love," said State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess in the press release after McGee was found guilty.

"It is particularly concerning because he molested another 12-year old girl in Texas," she continued. "His prison time and registration as a sex offender apparently did not deter him from reoffending."

Leitess added that "the State will be seeking a significant prison term at his sentencing," which has been set for September 19.

If you are experiencing or witness child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org . If you believe a child is in immediate danger, call 911.