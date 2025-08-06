Courtney Stodden Strips Down, Reveals Body Transformation After Quitting Alcohol

Instagram

It's been less than a month since Stodden announced her "breakup" with alcohol -- and she's already seeing a difference.

Courtney Stodden is having a transformative summer.

The Celebrity Big Brother contestant -- who rose to fame after she married a then-51-year-old Doug Hutchison when she was just 16 in 2011 -- announced on July 15 she was "breaking up" with alcohol and, since, has been sharing updates with her followers about her sobriety journey.

On Tuesday, August 5, she took to Instagram to share to photos highlighting how she looks now, without alcohol in her life (above left), and back in December 2024, when it was part of her regular routine (above right).

"Swipe to see the difference," she wrote, adding the hashtags #soberjourney and #bodymindspirit. In both photos (below), the 30-year-old is wearing very little -- rocking red lingerie in the more recent image, while sporting a pale blue bikini in the throwback photo.

"This is something I've gone back and forth about posting. But my life has always been so public and this is a big part of my healing," Stodden wrote when she announced she was cutting booze from her life.

"Alcohol, I'm breaking up with you. It's been a toxic relationship for years. Something I used to cope, to escape, to survive," she continued. "But it's hurt me more than it's ever helped me -- publicly and privately."

"Last night was the last time. I'm done letting it control me. I'm done feeling sick and ashamed," Stodden wrote. "I want to be fully present in my life. I want to face my past, my trauma, and my current reality with clear eyes and real strength. To those who understand this battle—thank you. Please respect my space as I walk this new path. It's not easy, but it's necessary."

3 days into her journey, she posted a video of herself crying to Instagram, in which she said how hard it was to stop drinking cold turkey. She said Hutchison was a big drinker when they got married and would abuse her when drunk; because of this, she said she also started to drink to self-medicate. Hutchison never responded to her allegations.

In an update earlier this week, Stodden said she's "starting to feel again."

"To anyone struggling: Please hear me when I say — You are not broken. You are not weak. You are NOT alone. You are so worthy of love. Of healing. Of peace. Of LIFE. The alcohol lied," she wrote. "But your truth is still inside you — and it’s beautiful. ✨ One day at a time. One breath at a time. We're in this together."