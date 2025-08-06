Jack Osbourne Breaks Silence On Dad Ozzy's Death: 'My Heart Is Full of So Much Sadness'

Getty

"I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing," the 39-year-old wrote in a touching tribute, sharing that he waited two weeks before speaking on the rocker's passing because his "heart has hurt too much."

Jack Osbourne is mourning the loss of his father, Ozzy Osbourne.

On early Wednesday morning, the 39-year-old -- who is the son of the rocker and Sharon Osbourne -- took to social media to break his silence on the death of his late father, who passed away at 76 on July 22. In his post, Jack shared a touching tribute that featured a series of photos and videos of himself and his father, dating back to when he was just a baby.

"I haven't really wanted to post anything since the passing of my father," he began in the post's caption. "My heart has hurt too much. I’m gonna keep this short because he certainly hated long rambling speeches. He was so many things to so many people, but I was so lucky and blessed to be a part of a very small group that got to call him 'Dad'."

"My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude. I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing," he continued, before sharing a quote from Hunter S. Thompson, noting that it "best describes my father."



"Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body... but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming, ow! What a ride!'" Jack wrote.



"That was my dad. He lived and he lived his life fully," he concluded in his heartfelt caption. "I love you dad."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Ozzy's family announced his death on July 22 in a statement reading, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love." According to the New York Times on Tuesday, his death certificate stated that the Black Sabbath frontman died from a heart attack, and noted that he suffered from coronary artery disease as well as Parkinson's, which he battled for over 20 years.

Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003, but didn't come out with it publicly until 2020, before essentially retiring from the stage. He reunited with Black Sabbath earlier this month for what was billed as his final performance with the band; it was his first performance with the group in 20 years.

The rock icon is survived by his wife Sharon and the couple's three children, Jack, Kelly, and eldest daughter Aimee -- as well as his children from his first marriage to Thelma Riley, son Louis, and daughter Jessica. He also adopted Riley's son Elliot when they were married.

Earlier this week, Jack's sister, Kelly Osbourne, paid tribute to her late father, opening up about the grief she's been feeling since his passing.

In a post shared to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the former talk show host thanked fans for all their support and gave insight into the grieving process.

"I've sat down to write this a hundred times and still don’t know if the words will ever feel like enough ... but from the bottom of my heart, thank you," Kelly wrote. "The love, support, and beautiful messages I've received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life. Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain."

"Grief is a strange thing -- it sneaks up on you in waves -- I will not be ok for a while -- but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference," she continued. "I'm holding on tight to the love, the light, and the legacy left behind."

"Thank you for being there. I Love you all so much," she concluded, adding the hashtags #BirminghamForever -- referencing Osbourne's hometown and final resting spot -- and #OzzyForever. Kelly, 40, also had the song "See You on the Other Side" playing in the background.