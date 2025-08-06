Jessica Biel Reacts to Her Son with Justin Timberlake Saying She Looks 'Old'

TikTok

"That's what I got this morning, and I was trying to figure out how to respond," Biel shared, revealing how she reacted to one of her sons' comment about her appearance.

Jessica Biel is reacting to her son's comment calling her "old."

The 43-year-old posted a TikTok on August 5 where she shared her son's unfiltered comment to her -- straight out of bed.

"I woke up this morning and my son looked at me and said, 'You look old,'" Biel explained. The Better Sister star shares sons Silas, 10, and Phineas, 5, with Justin Timberlake.

"Yeah, that's what I got this morning, and I was trying to figure out how to respond."

The mother of two didn't seem to mind the comment so much, but rather wanted to find a way to properly address it and explain the reality to him.

"I said, 'Oh well, that's OK. We're all getting older. You're gonna get older, I'm gonna get older,'" she shared.

But with his next comment -- reality hit her.

"He said, 'I hope you don't look like a grandma.'"

That's when Biel really got to thinking about her future life and had a realization that his comment may be more true than she realized in the not-too-distant future.

"I told him that I am gonna look like a grandma one day," she continued, "then it really got me thinking -- wow, life is moving fast and grandma days might be shortly on the horizon."

Biel further explained that she wants her kids to enjoy their childhood and gave a suggestion to other parents to let their children be children because one day -- they might not want to participate in their kid's play activities anymore.

"Let your kid ride his Tonka truck all up and down the dirt road as long as he wants to because one day you're gonna be a grandma," she stated.

"You're not gonna wanna be doing all that s--t," she added, "or maybe you will! I hope I'm the grandma who drives around with the Tonka truck."