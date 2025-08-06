JO1 Spills on Working Kesha And Eve and Reveal Who They Want to Collaborate With Next (Exclusive)

JO1 detail their experience working with Kesha and Eve on a new show KPOPPED -- and name some other artists they'd love to collaborate with in the future.

JO1 are revealing their dream collaborations after performing with Kesha and Eve on the brand new show KPOPPED.

On August 2 at KCON LA 2025 Presented by Olive Young, the group revealed who they'd love to work with in the future -- after first spilling on their experience with the "Praying" singer and the "Tambourine" rapper.

"It was like a dream," member Sho Yonashiro told TooFab.

"Eve and Kesha are superstars and legends," he added. "So, when we heard the collaboration, it was unbelievable. We couldn't believe the situation."

The 29-year-old recalled their first time meeting the pair, sharing his first impressions of the women.

"When we met them -- they were so kind and beautiful. They have good voices," Yonashiro added, saying it was "really, really nice. It was really nice."

On the AppleTV+ series, the group will be featured alongside other K-pop groups including ATEEZ, Billlie, ITZY, Kep1er, STAYC, Kiss of Life, and BLACKSWAN, who will collaborate with stars like Megan Thee Stallion, Patti LaBelle, Spice Girls’ Mel B and Emma Bunton, Vanilla Ice, Taylor Dayne, J Balvin, Kylie Minogue, TLC, Boy George, Jess Glynne, Ava Max, and Boyz II Men.

The celebrated K-pop groups will work with Western artists to reinterpret their hits, putting new spins on hit singles like "Savage," "Ice Ice Baby," "Joyride," "Let Me Blow Ya Mind," "Mi Gente" and more.

The series premieres August 29.

With such a big collaboration under their belt already, the group then told TooFab other artists they would love to join forces with in the future.

"Bruno Mars and Billie Eilish," said Sukai Kinjo.

"Ariana Grande," Shosei Ohira added, before the members of the group cheered for his choice.

"Dua Lipa!," Ren Kawashiri practically sang, adding, "I love the song 'New Rules' -- I love it"

When asked to sing in the moment however, Kawashira laughed and said he'd prefer to "just dance."

JO1 formed on the show Produce 101 Japan in 2019, the guys were the last standing in the competition and became one unit. They debuted officially as an 11 member group in 2020, featuring members Issei Mamehara, Ren Kawashiri, Takumi Kawanishi, Shosei Ohira, Shion Tsurubo, Ruki Shiroiwa, Keigo Sato, Syoya Kimata, Junki Kono, Sukai Kinjo, and Sho Yonashiro.

This year marks their 5th anniversary -- and now, the members hope to make a global impact.

"I think thanks to a lot of artists from Japan, the music from Japan, it could be globally loved all over the world," said Junki Kono. "And I hope JO1 is one of them and will make Japanese music be loved more and more globally."

Courtesy of CJ ENM

The "Be Classic" singers also mentioned they hope the group will always be recognized as what it is -- simply JO1.

"More than anything, I just hope that JO1 itself can become a style of its own," Takumi Kawanishi explained. "Rather than being labeled as J-pop, K-pop, or hip-hop, it'd be great if people simply saw it as JO1 pop."