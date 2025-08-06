Joe Jonas Opens Up About Raising Daughters He Shares with Ex Sophie Turner

Getty

"Boys are so different than girls," said Jonas, who went from growing up with three brothers to being a girl dad.

Joe Jonas is opening up about being a girl dad to the daughters he shares with ex-wife Sophie Turner.

On an August 5 episode of Good Hang with Amy Poehler, the Jonas Brothers member talked about the difference between growing up with all boys in the family, to now having two girls, four-year-old Willa and two-year-old Delphine.

"Boys are so different than girls," Jonas mentioned, "I'll watch my kids on the playground and it's, like, delicate. And then this kid will be like, 'Ahh!' And dive off the top of the slide. And you're just like, 'That is a boy.'"

Jonas grew up with three brothers, including the eldest, Kevin Jonas, younger brother, Nick Jonas and the youngest, Franklin "Frankie" Jonas.

Poehler then joked about her experience being a mother-of-two to her sons, 16-year-old Archie and 14-year-old Abel.

"Your frontal lobes close later," she quipped.

The brothers all recalled it being a positive experience growing up in their home because they have a "superstar mom."

"Four boys in one home. She was the boss, you know," Joe explained. "Growing up we needed a loud voice like her to be able to control us and also make sure that we weren't pieces of s--t."

And the singer mentioned in a May 2025 interview with Jay Shetty that Turner -- is just as great with their daughters.

"I have a beautiful coparenting relationship that I'm really grateful for," he told Shetty.

"Having an incredible mom, Sophie, for those girls is like a dream come true."

And although the two separated in 2023 and had a legal battle over custody of the kids, the singer still praised her parenting skills.