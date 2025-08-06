Mystery Surrounds Death of Bikini Designer Whose Body Was Found Aboard Montauk Boat

Facebook

The identity of the woman found dead on a boat docked in Montauk has been revealed.

Suffolk County Police announced that the body belongs to 33-year-old Martha Nolan-O'Slattara, of Manhattan. The deceased is the founder of East x East, a fashion brand with a focus on swimsuits, resort wear, and sunglasses for both men and women.

The county's homicide squad detectives are investigating the case, after East Hampton Town Police responded to a 911 call from a man reporting an unconscious woman on a boat docked at the Montauk Yacht Club on Star Island Road around midnight on Tuesday.

Per authorities, Good Samaritans attempted to perform CPR, but Nolan-O’Slatarra was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

"The preliminary investigation and exam were inconclusive regarding the cause of death, which will be determined by an autopsy conducted by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office," police said in a press release.

According to a report from the New York Post, some members of the Yacht Club "heard screaming from the docks late Monday."

Nolan-O'Slattara grew up in Carlow, Ireland and moved to New York after studying commerce at University College Dublin and digital marketing at Smurfit Business School.

"I was the small town girl who needed to get out to achieve her big dreams," she told Irish Independent in a profile from 2024. "I always knew I wanted to be successful, that I was money-driven, business-driven, and that fashion is a tough industry and it would be a slow road."

Her most recent post to social media was on July 1, celebrating a pop-up for her brand at Gurney's Montauk Resort, located about 6 miles from where her body was found.