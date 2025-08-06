P1Harmony Reveal Dream Collaborations & Difference Between Their Fans Around the World (Exclusive)

The group also reveals to TooFab what their group chat is called, their thoughts on Erewhon smoothies and Soul shares how his ghost hunting journey is going.

P1Harmony have their sights set on a few A-List artists to collaborate with.

While attending their third KCON in Los Angeles, the South Korean boy band -- which includes Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul, and Jongseob -- sat down with TooFab exclusively. The group, which boasts over 5.5 million followers on TikTok, revealed who their dream collaboration would be -- dead or alive.

Theo kicked off with '90s rock band Queen, Jiung has his eyes on Boyz II Men, before Intak named Grammy-award winning artist Usher. Soul has his eyes set on Beyoncé and Keeho is aiming for a track from Pharrell Williams.

"I would say Tate McRae," Jongseob added.

"These days I'm really into the F1 soundtrack, the 'Just Keep Watching,' I'm really into that song."

The K-pop superstars performed at KCON on Friday, August 1 on the M Countdown stage and on Sunday, August 3 on KCON’s Artist Stage, where they were met with thousands of cheering fans.

"A lot of our fans have been keeping in touch and keeping very close tabs on us for the past year, we've grown a lot as musicians and also on stage," Intak explained in Korean, as Keeho translated.

It has been over a year since P1Harmony were last in Los Angeles and despite the group evolving, Jongseob relished in the fact that their fans never change.

"We have changed over the last year but they [fans] never change, every time we have been to the States, they're very passionate and they're so about it when we perform on the stage. They're sending so much love to me and love to us, I am so thankful and the Most Wanted [tour] is coming so I hope they like it," Jongseob said.

Intak noted that "American fans are so passionate in the way they scream," but what makes Korean fans stand out is the fact "they are very synchronized" with their fan "chants."

"They find pockets in the song where they sing out the lyrics or do a little scream and it's all synchronized together," Keeho explained. "It's so crazy to see because they're all so on queue, it's almost like it's a choreo that they remember."

K-pop has experienced exponential growth in the industry over recent years, proving the genre has a universal appeal, despite the language barrier for those who don't speak Korean.

"I personally think, it's because it's the full package," Keeho said of the draw. "I think the fact that there's the performance, there's also the visual aspects; the outfits and the hair. There's also music aspects. There's just so much to look for and to see, it's almost over stimulating to be honest."

He continued: "There's just so much going on but I think that's what makes K-pop so fun. When we create albums it's not just about the music, it's about the world we create with these albums and these EPs."

Keeho said the group put a lot of emphasis on what they want to "portray visually" with each album and ask themselves questions like, "'How do we want to portray this conceptually and how can we tie this into our story as artists?'"

The group have been soaking up the LA life, even trying the local cuisine ... from Erewhon.

"We just had the Sabrina Carpenter smoothie and the Hailey Bieber smoothie ... It was a very healthy vibe, but I know they're really expensive," Keeho said.

Watch the interview above to hear if the group would be interested in voicing future characters on Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters, how Soul's journey of finding ghosts with his new "ghost gadgets" has been going and why he named P1Harmony's group chat "Teletubbies."

The group will be touring around the United States later this year for their "Most Wanted" tour. They will be hitting eight major U.S. arenas, including Prudential Center (NJ) and Inuit Dome (LA) following an already sold-out kickoff in Seoul. They will then hit up Latin America, Australia and Asia.