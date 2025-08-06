Raven-Symoné's Ex Got Another Woman Pregnant -- Then He Asked Her to Be Baby's Godmother

Getty

The former child star opened up about the relationship shocker and where she stands with the ex now.

Raven-Symoné just dropped a jaw-dropping relationship bombshell during a recent appearance on Jeff Lewis Live -- and it involves betrayal, a baby and a bizarre request from an ex.

The That's So Raven star and wife Miranda Maday sat down for a candid conversation on the reality star's SiriusXM radio show, where Lewis caught Raven off guard with a bold question about a former partner.

"You had said that, I believe -- that you were in a relationship for seven years -- with a man -- and he stepped outside of the relationship? Is that correct?" Lewis asked.

"That's a nice way to put it, yes," Raven quipped. "And he got another woman pregnant?" the radio host followed up. "Yes," Raven confirmed.

Lewis then asked if the ex was someone famous, which Raven loosely confirmed: "He's pretty well known in the community he works in."

"Wow, I wasn't expecting that," Raven said, after taking a moment to collect her thoughts, before dropping the real bombshell.

"We were together for a really long time, and he got another girl pregnant, and the best part of it was he asked me to be the godmother of the kid," she revealed, leaving Lewis and his team stunned.

Despite the betrayal, Raven said she and the ex still keep in touch. "We're still in communication now," she shared.

The Cosby Show alum explained that she still holds "love and respect" for the man, despite their painful history.

"He's been through a lot, so there's nothing but love and respect for all that he's gone through in his family, but he still talks about it all the time," she said, before cheekily adding, "Dumbass."

Raven previously opened up about this same relationship during an episode of Tea Time, her podcast with Maday. In a conversation with RuPaul's Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen, Raven joked about how her past relationships with men shaped her perspective on her sexuality.

"I am no longer bi," she told Bob, who quipped that it was because "all the men cheated on you."

She then revealed she used to give men she dated "three cheats" before walking away -- though in this particular case, she said, "One really did. He had like a baby and everything."