Renee Rapp Coyly Addresses Sex Lives of College Girls Exit

Call Her Daddy/HBO Max

The singer and actress also reveals how her co-stars reacted to the news of her departure from the HBO Max series.

Renée Rapp is addressing her exit from The Sex Lives of College Girls.

On Wednesday's episode of Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, the singer and actress played coy as she appeared to allude to the reason behind her departure from the since-canceled HBO Max series.

Rapp, 25, starred as Leighton Murray in the Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble comedy in a main role capacity for Seasons 1 and 2, before revealing her exit ahead of Season 3, in which she only appeared in a few episodes.

Cooper brought up Rapp's exit, asking the Mean Girls star, "Explain to me. What happened? Why did you depart?"

"It was just so fun,” she said, sarcastically while grinning. "Like, it was so fun. It was awesome."

When Cooper asked what was her "final straw" that led to her exit, Cooper again played coy.

"It was just so fun. It was just so fun," she repeated, rolling and crossing her eyes playfully.

Cooper further pressed, asking Rapp if she signed an NDA -- a non-disclosure agreement.

"I've signed many," she said with a laugh. "I've signed many, bro. Genuinely, I have signed many."

Rapp -- who starred alongside Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, and Alyah Chanelle Scott -- went on to share how her co-stars reacted to her departure, taking on a more serious tone.

"Fine," she said, to which Cooper joked, "They were like, 'Get out, bitch!'"

"Fine. I think [they were] totally fine," Rapp continued, while Cooper suggested, "They were ready for you to go."

Rapp appeared to allude to what possibly contributed to her exit.

"I think that ... sometimes you just know. Sometimes you just know," Rapp said. "Also, nothing on a set is ever a secret. At least, it's really hard to do that. I was the last one finding out about things. So, I don't really think anybody cared, to be honest. I'm sure somebody did, but I don’t care."

In response, Cooper brought up a lyric in Rapp's single, "Leave Me Alone," that seemingly refers to her exit from The Sex Lives of College Girls.

"Sign a hundred NDAs, but I still say something / Leave me alone, bitch, I wanna have fun," she sings on the track. "I took my sex life with me, now the show ain't f--king."

When Cooper asked Rapp if "anyone tried to stop" her from featuring the lyric in the song, Rapp said, "No."

"God forbid I use wordplay," she quipped. "Similar to all the bulls--t, what am I to do if not make music that is genuinely reflective of my life? It just is."

Rapp announced her unexpected departure from the series in July 2023 ahead of its third -- and what would become its final -- season, taking to Instagram at the time.

"College girls moved me out to L.A. and introduced me to some of my favorite people. Two and a half years later -- it's given me y’all and this community," she wrote. "Thank u Mindy, Justin and everyone at Max for believing in me. A lot of queer work gets belittled -- but playing Leighton has changed my life."