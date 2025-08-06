Tina Knowles Says Beyoncé's Calls Her Out About Posting 'Too Much' on Social Media

Getty

Tina Knowles is sharing Beyoncé's thoughts on spamming her socials.

The 71-year-old joined Kate Hudson and her brother Oliver Hudson on an August 4 episode of the Sibling Revelry podcast and talked about her feelings on her children's stardom -- and how she, at the end of the day, still acts like a true mom.

"I just think about how blessed we are to be passionate about something and for it to come to life like that. I mean, I don’t take it for granted. Ever," Knowles said when asked about her thoughts on Beyoncé’s stardom.

Although she will always support her kids, Tina also got candid about the challenges she faces with the "Crazy In Love" singer.

"Well, it's you know, it's her show, it's her stuff. She runs the show, and I'm just like everybody else in terms of being there to support her. But sometimes we go at it because we're -- we are mother and daughter."

"Yeah, we have differences and opinions or whatever. But you know, I have sense enough to know that that's her stuff," she added.

She then shared a funny moment that any mother and daughter could go through attending a child's recital or performance. For Tina, of course, those performances are also in front of millions ... with her videos shared with her own large fan base on Instagram.

"I post 25 videos, and then I get a call and Beyoncé will be like, 'Mama, can you not post so much? Like c'mon now, when are you ever going to stop posting? … You're doing too much,'" she revealed.

But Knowles shared how excited she gets for every single performance she attends to watch.

"I never want to be jaded about it or take it for granted, it's still really exciting for me."