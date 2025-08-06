Adopted Autistic Teen Died Chained to Cot and Starving, 'Forced to Live in Basement Closet': Prosecutors

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office

Prosecutors say the 16-year-old boy was found deceased with zero food in his digestive tract.

An adoptive mother and her boyfriend were facing multiple charges, including murder, in Hamilton County, Ohio after her teenage son was found deceased in what authorities described as appalling conditions, according to Law&Crime.

In an unexpected move, William Turnage, 59, reached a plea deal in the case, pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and endangering children, per Fox 19. As part of that deal, charges of murder and failure to report a crime were reportedly both dropped. He will be sentenced August 25.

His girlfriend at the time, Tamara Moore, 53, is still facing all four charges; she has pleaded not guilty.

She also previously rejected a plea deal in April, as reported by Fox 19 at the time, requesting a new lawyer just days before her trial was set to begin. Her lawyer made the same request, citing "irreconcilable differences" about the case.

Teen Starved to Death

Moore's 16-year-old son was found dead on February 6, 2024. His death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy. After months of investigation, the Springfield Township Police Department arrested Moore in her home on April 12, 2024 and charged her with murder. Turnage was arrested four days later.

According to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office, the teen, who was autistic, was found starved and chained to a cot in a basement utility closet. His cause of death was listed as starvation. Prosecutors noted that at the time of his death, he had zero food in his digestive tract.

"Words alone cannot describe the level of depravity displayed by these two defendants," said Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers in a statement released at the time. "My heart breaks for this little boy."

"He was treated worse than an animal, forced to live in a basement closet unwanted, unloved, and denied the most basic of necessities," she continued. "I promise that we will do whatever is necessary to ensure there is justice for [the victim] and that both of these individuals are held accountable for what they have done."

Moore's 'Delay Tactic'?

The judge in the case against Moore expressed her suspicions in April that the adoptive mother was attempting to delay her trial by asking for a new attorney just days before it was scheduled to begin. She also questioned Moore when the defendant said she was unaware she'd been offered a plea deal.

That plea, according to Fox 19, was similar to the one Turnage would ultimately accept: pleading guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter and three counts of child endangerment, carrying 15 to 21 1/2 years behind bars -- less than the possible 15 to life she faces on all the charges.

"Excuse me. I sent it to you, but I told you it would be 15 years, and you didn’t want that," said Judge Jody Luebbers in court on April 25, 2025, after Moore said she was unaware of the deal offer. "Are you saying you want to do this?"

Moore responded, "No, I'm saying I need new counsel."

Even as Moore's attorney agreed that they were not in a position to move forward -- after a competency hearing had previously delayed her trial from January to April (she was found competent to stand trial) -- the judge found the timing suspect.

"If you don’t want to take a plea from the state you don’t have to it’s your prerogative. If you’d like to take a plea from the state feel free go ahead," she told Moore in April. "It’s just very suspicious to me, ma’am. Your trial is set for Monday and you’re asking to have your attorney off ... It seems like a delay tactic to me."

Moore is being held on a $1,000,000 bond. Her next court appearance is now scheduled for September 29.

Turnage is being held on a $500,000 bond and faces up to 11 years in prison after his plea deal; he was previously looking at up to 30 years behind bars on the murder charge alone.