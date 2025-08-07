AFI's Davey Havok Shocks Fans with Dramatic Makeover as Band Drops New Music Video

Getty

"Emo Bob Ross goes hard," wrote one fan, as others say it "took me a second to realize this was Davey" after the rocker debuted a new look in an interview and music video.

Davey Havok, is that you?!

That's what fans are asking after the rocker showed off his new look in an interview with Alternative Press ahead of his band AFI's upcoming album, Silver Bleeds the Black Sun. While Havok has transformed himself quite a bit since the band really broke out on the emo scene back in 2006 (above) with the single "Miss Murder" -- ditching some of the extreme makeup and long hair years ago -- his latest makeover has still got people talking.

In the video from Alt Press, Havok, now 49, talks about how the band's sound has evolved over time, going from "simply aggressive" to having "all sorts of different moods."

With the change in moods, it seems, so comes a change in appearance.

Gone is the mohawk mullet and pointed eyebrows he's been rocking in recent years, replaced instead with a shaggy 'do, bushy sideburns and a handlebar mustache, as well as long braids. As fans flooded the comments of the interview's post, he immediately drew comparisons to a number of people, from Bob Ross to Ben Stiller.

"Emo Bob Ross goes hard," read one of the most popular comments, while another fan added, "It took me a second to realize this was Davey."

"The hardcore to horror punk to glam goth to vegan ethical prospector pipeline has never been more lubricated," joked another follower. "We are now in the John Wilkes Booth Davey Havok Era," wrote someone else.

"Bro looks like Kurt Vonnegut and Ben Stiller in Happy Gilmore had a natural birth in the Newport Beach Urban Outfitters, then gave him to the Jedi Temple where he somehow became the Padawan of 14 Jedi simultaneously," read another comment -- as someone else referenced a galaxy far, far away by adding, "I like how he looks like a cross between a Star Wars character and one of those old times bartenders that says 'NOW WHATRE YA DRINKING PARTNER?!?!'"

As he also drew comparisons to Mark Twain, someone else added, "The only thing consistent about Davey is his ability to continuously morph."