Gina Carano, Disney Settle Lawsuit Over Mandalorian Firing

Gina Carano could be headed back to a galaxy far, far away ... after settling her discrimination and wrongful termination lawsuit against Disney and Lucasfilm.

"We have reached an agreement with Gina Carano to resolve the issues in her pending lawsuit against the companies," a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday. "Ms. Carano was always well respected by her directors, co-stars, and staff, and she worked hard to perfect her craft while treating her colleagues with kindness and respect."

The statement added, "With this lawsuit concluded, we look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future," signaling a possible return to world of Star Wars in the future.

The terms of the settlement weren't disclosed.

In February 2021, hours after Carano implied being a Republican today is like being Jewish in Germany during the Holocaust in an Instagram Story, Lucasfilm dropped the actress, who played former Rebel Alliance soldier Dune on The Mandalorian.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement at the time. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

She was also dropped from UTA.

The fallout came after calls for Carano to be dumped started months earlier, after she slammed mask-wearing and suggested voter fraud occurred in the 2020 election. She was also under fire for making a joke about using pronouns in Twitter bios, which some critics called transphobic.

Carano later filed a lawsuit in 2024, with Elon Musk helping to fund the legal battle to "seek vindication of her free speech rights on X and the ability to work without bullying, harassment, or discrimination."