Heidi Klum Is Already Teasing Her 'Extra Ugly' 2025 Halloween Costume

Getty

The Queen of Halloween, Heidi Klum, is already teasing her "extra ugly" Halloween costume for 2025.

On an August 6 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Klum confirmed that she's already hard at work on her latest look, after impressing fans annual with her over-the-top getups.

"Of course, I'm going to do my Halloween party. I'm hard at work already," she continued. "Oooh, I'm gonna be extra ugly and super scary."

Jimmy Fallon asked if she could reveal a little more about the costume -- like if it'll be a couples costume -- but, the model kept her lips zipped.

"Let's not ruin it. We have exactly 86 days, but who's counting?" she said with a laugh -- before adding, "I gave you a hint -- I'll give you another hint later."

But prior to that cliff-hanger, Fallon and Klum discussed the America's Got Talent judge's past looks, which have ranged from worm to skinless cadaver.

The show host pulled out a picture of Klum's Halloween costume from 2000, where she rocked a leather look with a black wig -- but Heidi wasn't too impressed with it.

"Well, this was boring," she stated, "Very boring. This was my very first one."

The Victoria Secret model said that, at the time, didn't yet have any help.

"I had to do my own hair and makeup," she added, "I didn't know anyone at the time who does special effects makeup."

"Over the years I met amazing people and they help me now," she added, as she's worked with Mike Marino -- the man behind Colin Farrell's look for The Penguin -- in recent years.

That's when Fallon pulled out the photo of Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, dressed up as Mr. and Mrs. E.T. in 2024.

“I loved being E.T. so much,” she happily stated.

However, being the Queen of Halloween comes with it's challenges.

"It was so heavy holding that head on my head because it goes from the back to the front. I thought my neck was going to snap off," she quipped.