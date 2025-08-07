Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock Dead After 3-Year Cancer Battle

Getty

Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband and the father of her children, has died. He was 48.

His family announced the news in a statement on Thursday.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," a rep told PEOPLE. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

The announcement comes hours after Clarkson announced on Wednesday night she was postponing her Las Vegas residency due to Blackstock being "ill."

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," she said, thanking fans for "grace, kindness and understanding."

She and Blackstock shared daughter River, 11, and son Remington, 9. He also has two older children, Savannah and Seth, from his first marriage, and was a grandfather to Savannah's son, Lake.

Clarkson and Blackstock, a talent manager and producer, began dating in February 2012, first meeting years earlier after they were introduced by the latter's father, Narvel, who was Clarkson's manager at the time. The pair became engaged the following December, and tied the knot in October 2013.

Following their marriage, Clarkson became a daughter-in-law to Reba McEntire, who is Blackstock's former stepmother. The country icon was married to Narvel Blackstock from 1989 until 2015. In the years since her divorce, McEntire has remained close with the Blackstocks and Clarkson, who was friends with McEntire even before she met Blackstock.

Meanwhile, Blackstock and Clarkson went on to welcome two children together: River and Remington, who were born in 2014 and 2016, respectively. Blackstock also became Clarkson's manager during their marriage, and was an executive producer on her daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.